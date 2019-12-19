Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Longtime nationalist Israeli lawmaker Geula Cohen dies at 93

December 19, 2019 3:51 am
 
1 min read
      

JERUSALEM (AP) — Geula Cohen, a longtime nationalist Israeli lawmaker who came to symbolize its West Bank settlement enterprise, has died. She was 93.

Her son, Cabinet Minister Tzahi Hanegbi, eulogized her on Thursday as a “freedom fighter without a uniform.”

Cohen, a pre-state underground fighter, served nearly 20 years in the Israeli parliament, where she became known as perhaps its most vocal opponent to peace accords that required Israel to withdraw from war-won lands.

She was a fiery critic of the country’s 1979 peace agreement with Egypt, famously interrupting Prime Minister Menachem Begin’s address to parliament about the historic accord even though he belonged to her ideological camp. She later legislated a bill that designated Jerusalem as the “indivisible” capital of the country.

Advertisement

Ever out of office, she continued to publicly oppose later Israeli concessions in various negotiations.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

In 2003, she was awarded the Israel Prize, the country’s highest civilian honor, for her contributions to society.

President Reuven Rivlin called her passing a “true national sorrow.”

“She inspired strength, dedication, a love of the people and the land. We will follow the light of that fire along the paths she paved and created with her strength,” he said. “She was an inspiration for me and for us all.”

Labor party leader Amir Peretz, a fierce ideological opponent, said he nonetheless “valued her for her steadfast adherence to her world view.”

Cohen, who leaves behind her son and four grandchildren, will be buried in the Mount of Olives cemetery in Jerusalem.

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

USCGC Bertholf conducts counter-drug operations

Today in History

1957: American music icon Elvis Presley is drafted