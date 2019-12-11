Listen Live Sports

Man killed in police shootout after domestic violence call

December 11, 2019 1:32 pm
 
ANDREWS, S.C. (AP) — Police officers in South Carolina shot and killed a man who fired on them as they investigated a domestic violence call Tuesday night, Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said.

The shootout happened in a neighborhood of mobile homes just outside of Andrews, authorities said. Andrews is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Charleston.

Deputies were fired upon after being called to the home, Weaver said in a statement. No officers were injured. Authorities did not immediately release additional details.

The man killed was Kreed Cornell Bateman, 31, who lives in the neighborhood, Georgetown County Coroner Kenny Johnson said.

An autopsy has been ordered for Friday.

The names of the officers involved in the shooting have not been released.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.

