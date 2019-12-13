Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Man pleads guilty to keeping US defense secrets at his home

December 13, 2019 3:51 pm
 
< a min read
      

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to keeping classified national defense documents at his home without proper authorization, federal prosecutors said Friday.

Ahmedelhadi Yassin Serageldin, 66, an Egyptian-born U.S. citizen, pleaded guilty to willfully retaining national defense information, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling’s office. He faces up to 10 years in prison at sentencing scheduled for April.

Federal agents conducting a search warrant at his Sharon home found thousands of paper documents and electronic files belonging to Raytheon Co. or the Department of Defense, many of which were marked as containing classified information, prosecutors said.

Five pertained to U.S. military programs involving missile defense and were classified “secret.”

Advertisement

Serageldin was a systems engineer at Raytheon from August 1997 until he was fired in May 2017. He had security clearance in order to complete assignments on several defense contracts involving radar technology.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn about federal IT success stories in 2019 during this free webinar.

Raytheon uncovered evidence that Serageldin had violated company security police while investigating him for alleged time card fraud.

A telephone message was left with his attorney Friday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DLA Distribution HQ ugly sweater contest

Today in History

2003: US soldiers capture Saddam Hussein