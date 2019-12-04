Markets Right Now: Renewed trade hopes send stocks higher

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks are closing higher on Wall Street, gaining back some of the ground they’ve lost over the previous three trading days.

Technology and industrial companies were among the biggest winners Wednesday as traders became become more hopeful that a trade deal between the U.S. and China was making progress.

Texas Instruments and Union Pacific each rose 2.1%.

Google parent Alphabet rose 1.9% after co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page relinquished their management roles.

The S&P 500 rose 19 points, or 0.6% to 3,112.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 146 points, or 0.5%, to 27,649. The Nasdaq rose 46 points, or 0.5%, to 8,566.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.77%.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are moving higher as traders become more hopeful that a trade deal between the U.S. and China was making progress.

Technology and industrial companies were among the biggest winners Wednesday. Texas Instruments climbed 2.1% and Union Pacific added 2.5%.

Investors were encouraged by a report that Washington and Beijing were closer to agreeing on tariffs that would be rolled back as part of an initial deal.

Google parent Alphabet rose 1.7% after co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page relinquished their management roles.

The S&P 500 rose 21 points, or 0.7% to 3,114.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 197 points, or 0.7%, to 27,701. The Nasdaq rose 46 points, or 0.6%, to 8,567.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.79%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher as traders became more hopeful that a trade deal between the U.S. and China was making progress.

Technology and industrial companies were among the biggest winners early Wednesday. Texas Instruments climbed 2.5% and Union Pacific added 1.7%.

Investors were encouraged by a report that Washington and Beijing were closer to agreeing on tariffs that would be rolled back as part of an initial deal. That came a day after President Donald Trump cast doubts on prospects for a deal this year.

The S&P 500 rose 13 points, or 0.4% to 3,107.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 150 points, or 0.5%, to 27,651. The Nasdaq rose 38 points, or 0.5%, to 8,561.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.74%.

