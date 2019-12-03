Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Markets Right Now: Stocks sink as trade conflicts escalate

December 3, 2019 4:14 pm
 
2 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks are closing broadly lower after President Donald Trump indicated he was in no hurry to make a trade deal with China.

Technology companies, which do a lot of business with China, stocks led the declines. Intel lost 2.8%.

Advertisement

Trump said he had “no deadline” for making a deal, suggesting there may not be an agreement this year, as previously hoped.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Investors were also disappointed that the U.S. proposed tariffs on French goods, a day after announcing taxes on steel and aluminum imports from Chile and Argentina.

The S&P 500 fell 20 points, or 0.6% to 3,093.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 280 points, or 1%, to 27,502. The Nasdaq lost 47 points, or 0.6%, to 8,520.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.72%.

___

11:45 a.m.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Stocks are falling sharply after President Donald Trump indicated he was in no hurry to make a trade deal with China.

Technology companies, which do a lot of business with China, stocks led the declines. Apple sank 2.5%.

Trump said he had “no deadline” for making a deal, suggesting there may not be an agreement this year, as previously hoped.

Investors were also disappointed that the U.S. proposed tariffs on French goods, a day after announcing taxes on steel and aluminum imports from Chile and Argentina.

The S&P 500 fell 34 points, or 1.1% to 3,079.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 411 points, or 1.5%, to 27,371. The Nasdaq lost 97 points, or 1.1%, to 8,470.

Bond prices rose sharply. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.69%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening sharply lower on Wall Street after President Donald Trump indicated he was in no hurry to make a trade deal with China.

Technology stocks and banks led the declines. Tech stocks are particularly vulnerable to swings in trade talks because they do so much business in China. Apple sank 2.3%.

Speaking in London where he’s attending a NATO summit, Trump said he had “no deadline” for making a deal, suggesting there may not be an agreement this year, as previously hoped.

The S&P 500 fell 32 points, or 1% to 3,081.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 300 points, or 1.1%, to 27,496. The Nasdaq lost 100 points, or 1.2%, to 8,467.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.76%.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified