Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Mexico president hosts US AG behind closed doors in capital

December 5, 2019 4:11 pm
 
< a min read
      

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president and the U.S. attorney general have met behind closed doors about a week after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested his government could classify Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador tweeted a photo of himself conversing with William Barr on Thursday in Mexico City.

López Obrador said that “as a lawyer, (Barr) understands that our Constitution obliges us to stick to principles of cooperation for development and non-intervention in foreign policy.”

López Obrador said earlier that he would be accompanied by his security cabinet and Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard.

Advertisement

The encounter was not open to journalists.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

A foreign terror organization designation by the U.S. government would mean it views cartels the same as groups such as the Islamic State and al-Qaida.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified