Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Mexico raises to 24 death toll in border gunbattles

December 5, 2019 12:05 am
 
< a min read
      

VILLA UNION, Mexico (AP) — Authorities in northern Mexico have raised the death toll from weekend gunbattles in the small town of Villa Union to 24.

Coahuila state authorities say another suspect’s body has been found after a search of the area following the clashes Saturday and Sunday.

According to death counts, gunmen from the Noreste drug cartel killed four state police officers, a local firefighter and an employee of the town’s public works department.

A total of 18 suspected gunmen also died in the confrontations.

Advertisement

The state said Wednesday that weapons seized after the gunbattles included 21 assault rifles and six .50-caliber sniper rifles.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

The gang is an offshoot of the old Zetas Cartel.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified