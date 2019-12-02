Listen Live Sports

Monsoon floods kill at least 25 in southern India

December 2, 2019 7:32 am
 
CHENNAI, India (AP) — The government of the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu says at least 25 people have died in recent floods that inundated low-lying areas and hundreds more have been evacuated to relief camps.

The Press Trust of India news agency reports that 17 people were killed when rain toppled a wall in the city of Coimbatore and eight others have died in various other rain-related incidents since Nov. 29.

Tamil Nadu’s chief minister, K. Palaniswami, ordered officials to monitor reservoirs.

Government hydrologist Subramani in the state capital, Chennai, said the city’s reservoirs, which were bone dry during a drought last summer, have reached half their capacity.

He says that “everything is under control” in Chennai.

A monsoon in Tamil Nadu in 2015 killed more than 250 people.

