Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Navy awards contract for 9 additional attack submarines

December 2, 2019 5:06 pm
 
< a min read
      

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. Navy has awarded a $22.2 billion contract for the construction of nine additional Virginia class submarines.

The office of U.S. Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island on Monday announced the contract for General Dynamics’ Electric Boat in Connecticut and Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. in Virginia, the two companies that have been building the attack submarines in partnership.

The submarines included in the latest contract are to be delivered to the Navy between 2025 and 2029.

They also will be slightly larger and have additional capabilities compared with earlier Virginia class submarines. The newer subs will weigh about 10,200 tons and have a length of 460 feet.

Advertisement

Reed’s office says the contract includes an option for a tenth submarine that could raise the contract value above $24 billion.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard helps shovel snow after storm

Today in History

1945: Navy air squadron disappears in Bermuda Triangle