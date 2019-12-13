Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

NC board considers changes to newly approved voting machines

December 13, 2019 9:00 am
 
< a min read
      

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina elections officials will decide whether to accept software and equipment alterations by a voting-machine manufacturer that recently got touch-screen ballot-marking devices certified for use in the state during the 2020 elections.

The State Board of Elections meets on Friday to consider the request by the company called Election Systems & Software, whose products were certified by the board in August for counties to purchase.

The amended certification is important because state law says the company’s touchscreen-only equipment — used for years by about one-third of state’s voting population — can’t be used any more without a waiver. Board staff recommended the changes should be approved without an extensive review because they are minor.

Critics of the ballot-marking machines, which digitizes votes into bar-code data that gets tallied by counting machines, say the alterations are significant and further proof the machines can’t be trusted for accuracy. They say only ballots marked by a voter’s hand should be permitted.

Advertisement

The conflict occurs less than three months before North Carolina’s primary.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Technology News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DLA Distribution HQ ugly sweater contest

Today in History

2003: US soldiers capture Saddam Hussein