Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

No charges for Wisconsin cop who killed man wielding cleaver

December 6, 2019 6:30 pm
 
< a min read
      

CALEDONIA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin police officer who shot and killed a man wielding a meat cleaver in August will not face criminal charges, the Racine County district attorney said Friday.

District Attorney Patricia Hanson said Caledonia Police Officer David Baird was within his right to use deadly force on Aug. 18 when Jared Roy Nelson hit him in the head with a meat cleaver, and then advanced on Baird and refused orders to drop the weapon.

The Racine Journal Times reports Baird has been on leave since the incident.

Nelson was allegedly squatting in a vacant home when relatives of the homeowner arrived. Nelson tried to flee, nearly hit two women with a vehicle, and hit Baird in the head when Baird tried to stop him.

Advertisement

Baird reported that Nelson continued advancing toward him with the meat cleaver. Baird fired five shots, three of which hit Nelson — killing him. Baird needed 23 stitches to his head.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Nelson does not have a criminal history, but, according to the district attorney’s report, numerous prior encounters with police “might indicate a decompensation in his (Nelson’s) mental health.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified