No reduced bail for Wisconsin suspect in vaping operation

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge refused Friday to lower the bond of a man suspected of running an illegal operation to manufacture thousands of vaping cartridges filled with THC.

Tyler Huffhines, 20, has been held on 500,000 bond since his Sept. 5 arrest on charges of maintaining a drug trafficking house and three counts of possession with intent to deliver THC. He is also charged with identity theft.

Authorities also arrested Huffhines’ brother, Jacob, 23, and their mother, Courtney Huffhines, 43. Prosecutors allege they ran the operation from the family’s home, from Courtney Huffines’ Union Grove real estate office, and from a rented condominium in Bristol.

The Kenosha News reports Courtney Huffhines posted $100,000 bail and is not in custody.

Jacob Huffhines is being held on charges related to the vaping operation, as well as on gun charges. His attorneys did not ask for a lowering of his $50,000 bond because he was on probation at the time of his arrest and likely would not be released even if he posted bail.

The next court date for all three is June 16.

