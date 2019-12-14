Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

NYC paying $625K to mom whose baby was ripped away by police

December 14, 2019 12:58 pm
 
2 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City will pay $625,000 to resolve a lawsuit filed by a mother whose toddler was yanked from her arms by police in a widely seen online video, the city’s Law Department said.

Jazmine Headley sued the city in August alleging trauma and humiliation and seeking unspecified damages over the December 2018 incident at a Brooklyn benefits office.

In February, she testified before the city council, which offered her a public apology and passed legislation aimed at improving how people are treated at benefits offices and making the system more transparent.

On Friday, the Law Department said the city will pay to resolve the lawsuit.

Advertisement

“Through her intelligence, bravery, and grace, Jazmine Headley turned the worst ordeal of her life — and of any parent’s — into an opportunity for change for the entire city,” Headley’s lawyers, Katherine Rosenfeld and Emma Freeman said in a statement.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

On the video, police officers are seen pulling Headley’s 18-month-old son away from her as they responded to a call about a dispute with a security guard.

Headley, 24, was arrested and spent four days in jail before Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez dropped charges of obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, endangering the welfare of a child and trespassing.

Gonzalez said he was “horrified by the violence depicted in the video” and said the situation should have been handled differently.

Headley’s lawsuit alleged that her child suffered physical, mental and other injuries and that Headley’s name and image would forever be associated with that “traumatic and violent experience.”

The video, posted to social media by an onlooker, caused a furor, spurring outrage from those who say it’s indicative of how social service recipients are treated.

It showed Headley ending up lying face-up on the floor, and a police officer at another point pulling her stun gun out and aiming it at the upset crowd.

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Headley’s lawyers said she insisted “this incident was not just about her, but about the dignity of every young woman of color raising her family with immense love and hard work, in a difficult world.”

“We hope Ms. Headley’s moral leadership inspires the City to make good on its promises of reform,” they said.

The two guards who initially confronted Headley were suspended for 30 days without pay. Their union said they were “scapegoats in a public relationship ploy.”

Headley had a warrant at the time in a New Jersey case, but that matter moved toward a resolution days after the Brooklyn incident.

The judge in that matter pledged to drop credit card fraud charges if she successfully completed an intervention program.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

120th Army-Navy football game

Today in History

2000: First African-American secretary of state nominated