The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Pakistani police charge hundreds of protesters with treason

December 2, 2019 4:08 am
 
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s police say it has charged hundreds of students and activists with sedition for making insulting remarks against its military at a protest demanding the lifting of a ban on political activity at universities.

Sunday’s move by police in the city of Lahore to pursue treason cases against the demonstrators came hours before a tweet from Prime Minister Imran Khan suggesting he would end the 1984 ban on student unions.

Amnesty International condemned the move in a statement Sunday. It asked Pakistan to drop any charges and release those arrested following Friday’s rally in Lahore.

Police said the protesters had chanted against “state institutions,” a term referring to the country’s powerful military. They said the rally was attended by between 250 and 300 people, all of whom would be charged.

Government News

The Associated Press

