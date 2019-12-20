Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Pelosi invites Trump to deliver State of Union on Feb. 4

December 20, 2019 2:44 pm
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will deliver the State of the Union to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 4.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to the president on Friday formally inviting him to deliver the address at the U.S. Capitol.

“In the spirit of respecting our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress,” Pelosi wrote.

Trump has accepted the invitation, said White House spokesman Hogan Gidley.

Advertisement

Pelosi extended the invitation to Trump to make the annual address just two days after the House adopted two articles of impeachment against Trump.

A date for the Senate impeachment trial has not yet been set.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

First USCG Academy swimmer qualifies for Olympic trials

Today in History

1814: Treaty brings War of 1812 to an end