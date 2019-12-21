Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

December 21, 2019 4:14 am
 
< a min read
      

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes a train departing for the “North Pole” from Portland, Maine; President Donald Trump in Michigan and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Washington on the day of the impeachment vote; and a long exposure photo of a space capsule test from Cape Canaveral, Fla.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Dec. 14-20, 2019.

Advertisement

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.comhttp://www.apimages.com/

___

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

First USCG Academy swimmer qualifies for Olympic trials

Today in History

1814: Treaty brings War of 1812 to an end