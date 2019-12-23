Listen Live Sports

Police: Shovel-wielding Georgia man fatally shot by deputy

December 23, 2019 7:13 am
 
CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia deputy has shot and killed a shovel-wielding man who hit him and threatened a store clerk, according to the state Bureau of Investigation.

Marc Denver Thompson, 26, was fatally shot at a convenience store Saturday night by a Carroll County deputy, news outlets report. Deputies responded earlier that night to a report that Thompson had threatened his mother and brother with a gun, but they arrived to find Thompson had already fled the scene, according to a Bureau of Investigation statement.

Hours later, a sheriff’s office investigator visited a nearby Circle K a little over a mile away and saw Thompson threatening the clerk with the shovel, it says. The deputy called for backup and then entered the store to confront Thompson, who hit the investigator in the head, according to the statement. The investigator fired multiple rounds, hitting Thompson, who died at the scene. It’s unclear how many times Thompson was hit. The deputy was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries not considered to be life threatening.

Authorities didn’t immediately release information on the initial call regarding the alleged gun threat. An investigation is ongoing.

