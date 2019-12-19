Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police: Stonewall Jackson statue vandalized in Virginia

December 19, 2019 3:33 pm
 
< a min read
      

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say that two people have been arrested after a Confederate monument was vandalized in the city of Charlottesville.

Charlottesville police spokesman Tyler Hawn said in an email that the arrests were made early Thursday morning at the statue of General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.

Hawn did not release the individuals’ names but said more information will be released.

The city’s Confederate statues have become the frequent target of vandalism in recent months. There is also a statue in the city of General Robert E. Lee.

Advertisement

The Lee statue in particular became a rallying point for white nationalists. When Charlottesville began its effort to remove the Lee statue, white nationalists flocked to the city in 2017 for a rally that turned violent and deadly.

Last month, police removed an unauthorized camera and apparent tripwire device from the vicinity of the Jackson statue. The Lee statue was also vandalized last month with graffiti that said “impeach Trump.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

USCGC Bertholf conducts counter-drug operations

Today in History

1957: American music icon Elvis Presley is drafted