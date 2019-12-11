Listen Live Sports

Rep. Ted Lieu of California recovering after heart procedure

December 11, 2019 4:18 pm
 
1 min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu of California was recovering Wednesday following surgery in Washington to implant a heart stent after he experienced chest pains, his office said.

Lieu, 50, was admitted to George Washington University Hospital on the advice of the Capitol’s attending physician, according to a statement by his Chief of Staff Marc Cevasco.

An electrocardiogram, ultrasound and two blood tests showed no heart attack and no heart damage, Cevasco said. But a CT scan showed partial blockage of an artery that was likely the cause of the symptoms, the statement said.

Lieu underwent surgery Tuesday. In the common procedure, doctors push a tube through an artery to the clog, inflate a tiny balloon and place a stent, or mesh scaffold, to prop the artery open. He was expected to be released later Wednesday.

The Democrat was expected to miss House votes this week.

“He is in good spirits and plans to be back at work next week, Cevasco said. “He does plan to watch a lot of TV as he recovers.”

Lieu serves on the Judiciary Committee, which is expected to vote to recommend articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

First elected in 2014, Lieu’s district includes communities to the south and west of Los Angeles.

