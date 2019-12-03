Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Rio Treaty nations weigh options for pressure on Venezuela

December 3, 2019 2:20 pm
 
< a min read
      

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Representatives from over a dozen nations that are signatories to a Cold War-era defense treaty for the Americas are meeting to discuss ways to put additional pressure on the government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Colombian President Iván Duque kicked off the meeting with members of the 1947 Rio Treaty in Bogota Tuesday by urging nations to consider economic sanctions against close allies of the Maduro government.

He added that there is “no invitation for the use of force.”

The treaty instructs the 19 signatory nations to consider a threat against any one of them to be a danger to all. The accord permits a joint military response, though Rio Treaty members have widely discarded that option.

Advertisement

Duque reiterated his assertion that Venezuela is providing shelter to Colombian rebels.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified