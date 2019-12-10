Listen Live Sports

Spanish judge sends man to prison over gang rape website

December 10, 2019 8:08 am
 
MADRID (AP) — A Spanish judge has sentenced a man to 18 months in prison for creating a website showing where an infamous gang rape took place in Pamplona and the route the convicted perpetrators took.

A Pamplona court statement Tuesday said the judge also ordered the 39-year-old Madrid man, identified only by his initials, R.S.M.M., to pay 15,000 euros ($16,600) in damages to the victim, who brought the case.

The statement says the website’s appearance worsened the victim’s state of anxiety “in clear disregard for her dignity.”

Five men who had a WhatsApp group named “La Manada,” or “The Animal Pack,” were imprisoned for 15 years by the Supreme Court last year for raping the 18-year-old woman during Pamplona’s San Fermin festival in 2016.

The site, called Manada Tour, went live last December. The site’s author argued that information about the perpetrators’ movements had already appeared widely in Spanish media.

The original case won renown because, before the Supreme Court’s ruling, a lower court had convicted the men of the lesser crime of sexual abuse and handed down nine-year sentences.

