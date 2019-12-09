Stocks slip…Amazon challenge…Wider Boeing review sought

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are closing broadly lower on Wall Street as the market gives back some of its gains from last week. Technology and health care stocks accounted for much of the selling. The Dow fell 105 points. The S&P lost 9 points. The Nasdaq lost 34 points.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amazon says President Donald Trump’s “improper pressure” and behind-the-scenes attacks harmed its chances of winning a $10 billion Pentagon contract. The Pentagon awarded the cloud computing contract to Microsoft in October. Amazon argues in a lawsuit unsealed Monday that the decision should be revisited because of “substantial and pervasive errors” and Trump’s interference. Amazon and its founder Jeff Bezos have been a frequent target of Trump. Bezos personally owns the Washington Post, which Trump has referred to as “fake news.”

UNDATED (AP) — Relatives of passengers who died in one of two crashes of a Boeing 737 Max say U.S. regulators should re-examine all critical systems on the plane and not just the one suspected of playing a role in the accidents. The family members say the Federal Aviation Administration’s focus is too narrow, and regulators might miss other potential safety hazards on the plane.

NEW YORK (AP) — T-Mobile is facing off in federal court in New York against 14 state attorneys general in defense of its attempt to buy Sprint for $26.5 billion. Lawyers for the government began by questioning Sprint executives Monday as they aim to convince a federal judge that the deal will raise prices for consumers. T-Mobile has insisted that combining with Sprint will make it a fiercer competitor to the larger Verizon and AT&T.

TOLEDO (AP) — General Motors has agreed to loan $40 million to a newly formed company that wants to make electric pickup trucks at a massive Ohio assembly plant GM shut down earlier this year. Documents filed last week show the agreement also would allow GM to buy back the plant up until next May. Lordstown Motors wants to begin making electric trucks at the former GM plant by late 2020.

