Stocks slip…Productivity down…Deal on trade pact

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks have slipped on Wall Street in early trading as investors considered reports that the U.S. will delay a new round of costly tariffs on Chinese goods as the nations continue to negotiate a trade deal. The proposed tariffs threaten to hit U.S. consumers particularly hard by raising the prices of popular products, including cellphones and laptops. Both nations have been working toward a limited “phase 1” deal that Wall Street hopes can lead to an eventual long-term resolution. Banks fell broadly. Communications companies suffered some of the largest declines while technology companies held up better than the rest of the market.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. productivity fell in the summer. It was the first decline in nearly four years and underscored the struggles companies are facing in boosting worker efficiency. The Labor Department says that productivity edged down at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 0.2% in the July-September quarter. It was the first quarterly drop since the fourth quarter of 2015. Labor costs were up at an annual rate of 2.5% in the third quarter, a sharp rebound from a tiny 0.1% increase in the second quarter. Productivity, or the amount of output per hour of work, is crucial to boosting living standards.

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced agreement on a modified North American trade pact, handing President Donald Trump a major Capitol Hill win. This comes on the same day that Democrats announced their impeachment charges against the president. Just before Pelosi announced her support, Trump said the revamped U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement will “be great” for the U.S. Pelosi says the revamped U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement is a significant improvement over the original North American Free Trade Agreement. In Mexico City, Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said that there would be a meeting of the three countries’ negotiating teams Tuesday “to announce the advances achieved” on the trade agreement.

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has ruled for Exxon Mobil in a lawsuit accusing the energy giant of downplaying the toll that climate change regulations could take on its business. Judge Barry Ostrager in Manhattan wrote that New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office didn’t prove that Exxon Mobil made any material misstatements or omissions that misled any reasonable investors. Exxon Mobil Corp. hailed the ruling in a trial it said stemmed from a baseless investigation. James’ office didn’t immediately have a statement.

Advertisement

MADRID (AP) — American billionaire and Democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg says the next U.S. president should halt fossil fuel subsidies altogether. Bloomberg launched his presidential campaign less than three weeks ago. He spoke Tuesday at a U.N. global climate conference in Madrid. By taking aim at fossil fuel subsidies, Bloomberg is challenging both a powerful American industry and Republican President Donald Trump, who has championed the extraction of oil, gas and coal. Ministers are now coming to the two-week U.N. climate conference to tackle the tough issues that negotiators have been unable to resolve over the past week.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.