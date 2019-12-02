Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Suspect shot by police after wounding 2 officers dies

December 2, 2019 5:25 pm
 
< a min read
      

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — A 40-year-old suspect in the shooting of two police officers at a southeastern Michigan apartment complex has died.

Michigan State Police said Monday on Twitter that Simba Lion died over the weekend after he was wounded nearly two weeks ago by other Monroe officers who returned fire. Police said the cause of Lion’s death is “unknown at this time.”

Last month’s shooting remains under investigation.

The officers were shot in the legs Nov. 19 as they responded to a call about a physical confrontation between a maintenance employee and a resident. Police have said the suspect fired the first shots at the two officers.

Advertisement

Monroe is 38 miles (60 kilometers) southwest of Detroit and just northeast of the state line with Ohio.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard helps shovel snow after storm

Today in History

1945: Navy air squadron disappears in Bermuda Triangle