Tennessee election security lawsuit in appeals court Tuesday

December 3, 2019 6:07 am
 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A federal appeals court in Cincinnati is holding oral arguments in a lawsuit challenging the security of voting machines in Tennessee’s largest county.

The Shelby County Advocates for Valid Elections are hoping the appellate judges will call for a switch to handwritten ballots and a voter-verifiable paper trail. They claim the outdated touchscreen voting machines used in the Memphis area aren’t secure, and more safeguards are needed to shield the system from outside manipulation.

A judge dismissed their lawsuit in September, saying they failed to show any harm has come to them and that they have no legal standing.

Attorneys for the state of Tennessee will tell the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday that any claims of vote miscount and dilution are merely hypothetical.

