Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Tennessee ordered to pay white nationalist group $46K

December 4, 2019 3:32 am
 
< a min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A judge has ordered the state of Tennessee to pay more than $46,000 in legal fees to a white nationalist group it unsuccessfully tried to charge for event security costs.

The Tennessean reports the Tuesday ruling approved a large portion of the original $56,000 in legal fee reimbursement requested by the New Century Foundation. The group has hosted its annual conference at the same state facility for years and challenged a new rule last year that required it pay for law enforcement and related damage.

Its founder, Samuel Jared Taylor, sued the Department of Environment and Conservation Director Michael Robertson in September, arguing it was an “unconstitutional security fee.” A judge sided with the group later that year, citing First Amendment rights.

___

Advertisement

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified