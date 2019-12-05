Listen Live Sports

Trial dates set for SEAL, Marine charged in soldier’s death

December 5, 2019 9:43 am
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The Navy has announced trial dates for a U.S. Navy SEAL and a Marine charged in the hazing-related death of a Green Beret.

SEAL Tony DeDolph and Marine Mario Madera-Rodriguez are among four American servicemen charged in Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar’s death in the African country of Mali in 2017.

The Virginian-Pilot reports DeDolph’s court-martial is scheduled to begin March 23. He’s accused of strangling Melgar. He has been charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, hazing and obstruction of justice.

Madera-Rodriguez is accused of restraining Melgar during the assault. He’s charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, hazing and making false statements. His court-martial is set for April 20.

Prosecutors say the servicemen tried to embarrass Melgar over perceived slights. They said Melgar was placed in choke holds mean to temporarily knock him unconscious before he stopped breathing. The two other servicemen involved have pleaded guilty and been sentenced in connection to the death.

