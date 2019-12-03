Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump says 2020 G7 summit will be held at Camp David retreat

December 3, 2019 12:03 pm
 
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — President Donald Trump now says he’ll host next year’s Group of Seven summit at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland.

The White House initially had said the annual gathering of leaders of the world’s most developed economies would be held at Trump National Doral, the resort Trump owns near Miami.

But the president quickly reversed course following bipartisan criticism that he was attempting to profit financially from the gathering of the leaders of the U.S., Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada, scheduled to be held in June.

Trump announced Camp David as the G-7 site while in London on Tuesday for a NATO summit.

Advertisement

He touted the rustic retreat as being close to Washington and joked about “great access” for journalists.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

But in October, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney panned Camp David as “too small” and “too remote” when he announced Trump’s resort as the finalist.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified