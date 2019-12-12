Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Tweet that: Trump appears to hit record for daily tweets

December 12, 2019 9:52 pm
 
2 min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — The always-prolific Tweeter-in-chief appears to have hit a new record.

The president’s @realDonaldTrump account had tweeted and retweeted 115 times by late Thursday night, marking what could be his most active day on the platform yet.

The avalanche came as the House Judiciary Committee pressed toward a historic vote to approve articles of impeachment against him.

Trump has noticeably ramped up his tweeting during the impeachment inquiry. He tweeted 77 times Wednesday and 105 times Sunday, repeatedly declaring his innocence and retweeting comments and video of supporters defending his conduct.

Advertisement

But Trump also made time Thursday for a harsh tweet aimed at 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, one day after she was named Time Magazine’s ”Person of the Year.” Trump told the Swedish teenager to “Chill!” adding that she “must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend!”

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Thunberg has been open about her diagnosis of Asperger’s syndrome, an autism spectrum disorder associated with high intelligence and impaired social skills.

Trump also took time Thursday for a tweet promoting Mar-a-Lago, the private club he owns in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump’s relationship with the club has drawn alarms from ethics experts who note that members and guests can pay for access to the president, who spends frequent winter weekends at the resort.

Thursday’s deluge of tweets drew the attention of a leading 2020 Democrat, former Vice President Joe Biden, who tweeted that Trump should “Give it a rest, man.”

Trump’s reelection campaign slapped back, quipping, “Sleepy Joe knows a lot about rest.”

White House spokesman Judd Deere added that Trump’s “use of technology to communicate directly with the American people should be praised, not criticized.” He said the media should focus on Trump’s accomplishments “instead of obsessing over how many times the president has tweeted.”

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DLA Distribution HQ ugly sweater contest

Today in History

2003: US soldiers capture Saddam Hussein