Ukraine hopes upcoming summit will settle conflict in east

December 4, 2019 10:29 am
 
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says he hopes his planned talks with the leaders of Russia, France and Germany will settle the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Zelenskiy said Wednesday he expects the four-way summit in Paris will yield a roadmap to local elections in the region and determine a mechanism for Ukraine to regain control of the border with Russia in the rebel-held territories.

Speaking after talks with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, Zelenskiy said he also will push at Monday’s summit for a sweeping prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine before the year’s end.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine erupted in 2014 following Russia’s annexation of Crimea. More than 14,000 people have been killed in fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists.

