Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

University condemns defacement of posters with swastikas

December 6, 2019 1:44 pm
 
< a min read
      

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials at Marshall University in West Virginia have condemned the defacement of on-campus posters with swastikas.

Two copies of a Department of History course poster had the symbols drawn over the face of a public figure, officials told The Herald-Dispatch.

The vandalism was found on Thursday, the same day that the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety released a photo showing correction officer trainees giving what appears to be the Nazi salute. State officials quickly suspended some employees and the governor ordered the firing of those involved. Officials said the photo was taken at Glenville State College in Glenville. That’s about 145 miles from Marshall.

The incident at Marshall brought a swift rebuke from President Jerome Gilbert.

Advertisement

“We teach our students that hate is not welcome,” he said. “Any attempt to target or intimidate anyone, or to create a hostile environment, will not be tolerated.”

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified