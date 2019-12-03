Update on the latest business

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks sink on Trump’s trade comments

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell sharply after President Donald Trump cast doubt over the potential for a trade deal with China this year and threatened to impose tariffs on French goods.

Trump said he has no deadline for a deal with China and could wait until after the 2020 election to make one. Investors had been hoping for a deal this year.

Wall Street is also weighing the potential for an expanded series of trade disputes after a month of relative calm. On Tuesday, Trump proposed tariffs on $2.4 billion in French products in retaliation for a tax on global tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook. That follows a threat Monday to raise tariffs on steel and aluminum from Argentina and Brazil.

Apple slid as technology stocks led the losses. Bank stocks also suffered as investors headed for the safety of bonds and pushed yields lower. Utilities rose.

NATO SUMMIT

Trump not worried about US stock market dive

LONDON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s not worried that the U.S. stock market took a dive over his remarks that a trade deal with China might not materialize until after the 2020 election.

U.S. stocks fell sharply in early trading Tuesday after Trump cast doubt over the prospect of reaching a trade deal with China this year and threatened to impose tariffs on French goods.

Trump told reporters on the sidelines of the NATO summit in London that the stock market has reached record highs recently so it’s OK that the market fell.

He says he has to make the right trade deal with China — one that’s good for the United States.

Trump said ”If it’s an even deal, it’s no good.”

The U.S.-China trade talks face a Dec. 15 deadline for new U.S. tariffs to kick in on many Chinese-made items, including smartphones and laptops.

Pressure is building on both sides to complete what Trump has called a limited “phase one” deal before the deadline, though Trump could end up postponing the tariffs, as he did in October, to allow more time for negotiations.

TRUMP-FRANCE-TARIFFS

Trump acknowledges ‘minor dispute’ with French

LONDON (AP) — President Donald Trump is acknowledging a “minor dispute” over a French digital service tax and U.S. threats to slap new tariffs on French cheese, wine and other products.

Trump says he thinks the two nations will be able to resolve the trade dispute, possibly through some “mutually beneficial tax.”

He spoke Tuesday to French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the NATO summit in London. The rapport between the two was respectful but appeared cooler than it has in the past.

Trump said he was happy to see NATO members increasing their defense spending but says even more needs to be done to share the financial burden of NATO.

Macron said NATO must not only be concerned about money but needs to refocus itself on new threats facing the alliance.

FRANCE-US-TARIFFS

France threatens retaliation if US doubles Champagne price

PARIS (AP) — France is bristling at a U.S. threat to slap steep tariffs on French cheeses, Champagne and other products.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday in a meeting with President Trump that the measure would amount to an attack on all of Europe. Macron and his finance minister both warned of a swift European counter-measures.

The U.S. Trade Representative proposed the tariffs on $2.4 billion in goods Monday in retaliation for a French tax on global tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le says the tech tax is not discriminatory against the U.S. because it targets European and Chinese companies, too. France wants digital companies to pay their fair share of taxes in countries where they make money, and is pushing for an international agreement on the issue.

CHINA-US-HUAWEI

Huawei moving US research center to Canada

BEIJING (AP) — The founder of Huawei says the Chinese tech giant is moving its U.S. research center to Canada due to American restrictions on its activities.

In an interview with Toronto’s Globe and Mail newspaper, Ren Zhengfei said the restrictions would prevent Huawei from interacting with American employees.

Huawei is one of the biggest global makers of smartphones and network gear for phone companies. The U.S. government accuses the company of being a security risk, which Huawei denies, and announced curbs in May on access to American components and technology.

Ren gave no details of how many jobs might be affected. Huawei operates a research and development center in Silicon Valley in California but confirmed in June it was cutting jobs following the U.S. sanctions.

GUN COMPANY DIVESTMENT-CONNECTICUT

AP Exclusive: Connecticut treasurer aims to divest gun stock

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s state Treasurer Shawn Wooden is proposing a plan to reallocate $30 million worth of shares in civilian firearm manufacturer securities.

The Democrat’s plan, being unveiled Tuesday, will ban similar, future investments of state pension funds, and create incentives for banks and financial institutions to enact gun-related policies. The plan was first provided to The Associated Press.

If ultimately approved by an advisory board, it will mark the first time Connecticut has taken the step of divesting shares in firearm related-companies since the deadly 2012 school shooting in Newtown.

Wooden says he believes divestment should be a “tool of last resort” but past attempts to influence the companies’ practices haven’t stopped the nation’s gun violence problem.

He also says divestment is needed to protect the pension funds from risk.

CLEVELAND-CLIFFS-AK STEEL

Cleveland-Cliffs buying AK Steel in $1.1B stock deal

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland-Cliffs is buying AK Steel in a stock deal valued at about $1.1 billion.

After a brief spike in steel prices, U.S. steel producers have struggled since the Trump administration put steel tariffs into place last year. Domestic demand has slumped along with the energy sector as drillers pull back on purchases of steel pipe.

The companies said Tuesday that they are creating a vertically integrated business. Cliffs, North America’s largest producer of iron ore pellets, would get access to AK Steel’s flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steel products operations.

AK Steel Holding Corp. stockholders will receive 0.40 shares of Cliffs stock for each AK Steel share they own. Cliffs shareholders will own approximately 68% of the combined company and AK Steel shareholders will own about 32%.

IHEARTMEDIA HQ-NASHVILLE

iHeartMedia announces 2nd headquarters coming to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Broadcast radio streaming company iHeartMedia has announced it will be establishing a second headquarters in Nashville.

The New York-based company said in its statement Monday that the city’s rich music culture, “eccentric vibe,” lower cost of living and university presence were among factors attracting it to the area. Executives also cited Nashville’s growing technology sector and digital talent as a main draw for the new site, which will house the company’s digital product team.

The office is expected to open in early 2020.

The company didn’t list a potential office location or say how many jobs may be created. The Tennessean reports nine Nashville openings were posted as of Monday.

Economic development officials told the newspaper the state and city aren’t providing financial incentives to the company.

