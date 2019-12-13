Update on the latest business

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Markets have muted reaction to long-awaited China trade deal

NEW YORK (AP) — After months of waiting, markets have had a muted reaction to news that the US and China have reached an initial deal on trade. Stock indexes have been moving between small gains and losses.

The agreement means that the US won’t impose new tariffs on Chinese goods that had been set to kick in this weekend.

Technology companies are rising. Those companies rely heavily on China for sales as well as parts and have much to gain from a resolution of the long-running dispute.

British stocks rose after a resounding victory for the Conservative Party eased uncertainty over the nation’s exit from the European Union.

RETAIL SALES

Holiday shopping off to slow start, US retail sales up 0.2%

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. retail sales rose at a modest pace in November as the holiday shopping season appeared to have a slow start.

The Commerce Department said Friday that retail sales increased a seasonally adjusted 0.2% in November, down from 0.4% in the previous month. Healthy car sales lifted the overall figure. Excluding autos, sales ticked up just 0.1%.

Still, there were signs of consumer health. October’s retail sales were revised higher, to a gain of 0.4%, up from 0.3%. In the past year, retail sales have increased 3.3%, a slightly faster pace than the previous month.

Auto sales rose 0.5% in November, possibly buoyed by lower interest rates on many auto loans. Sales at electronics and appliance stores rose 0.7%, the most since July. Gas station sales also picked up 0.7%, though that can reflect higher prices at the pump. The retail sales figures aren’t adjusted for price changes.

Sales plunged 1.1% at health and personal care stores, the most in nearly a year, and dropped 0.6% at clothing outlets. General merchandise stores, which include large chains such as Target, eked out a 0.1% gain.

A category that mostly includes online sales reported a 0.8% gain as e-commerce continues to gain a greater share of consumers’ dollars.

CHINA-US-TRADE

Trump says US, China have reached deal; Sunday tariffs off

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday that the U.S. has canceled plans to impose new tariffs on $160 billion worth of Chinese imports Sunday as part of a modest interim agreement that de-escalates a 17-month trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.

The United States is also reducing existing import taxes on about $112 billion in Chinese goods from 15% to 7.5%

In return, Trump said on Twitter, the Chinese have agreed to “massive” purchases of American farm and manufactured products. He did not specify how big those purchases would be.

Chinese officials said at a briefing in Beijing that if Washington reduces the tariffs, China will lower its trade penalties on American goods and also scrap plans for new tariffs Sunday. Asked to confirm reports that Beijing had committed to buy $50 billion of American farm goods, Deputy Finance Minister Liao Min said details would be released later.

MEXICO-TRADE AGREEMENT

Having approved trade accord, Mexico expects US to do same

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says he expects the U.S. Congress to approve the new regional trade agreement with his country and Canada by Dec. 20. He says “it appears there is agreement between Republicans and Democrats.”

Mexico’s Senate approved modifications to the agreement Thursday evening by a vote of 107-1. The changes were intended to convince U.S. Democratic lawmakers to drop their opposition.

López Obrador said Friday he expects Canada to approve the deal replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement early next year. The new agreement provides greater labor protections and López Obrador said it should lead to more foreign investment in Mexico.

BRITAIN-BREXIT-ECONOMY

UK vote eases corrosive uncertainty hurting businesses

LONDON (AP) — British businesses that have been hobbled for three years by fear and confusion over Brexit are getting a break.

The U.K. election result means Britain’s departure from the European Union will almost certainly happen — after multiple delays — on Jan. 31, as scheduled. It remains unclear how the Conservative Party of Prime Minister Boris Johnson will steer the economy beyond that, since so much of Britain’s future trade relations have yet to be negotiated once it has left the EU.

But for companies that have had to plan for all sorts of potentially chaotic outcomes to Brexit, even just a little clarity is a breath of fresh air.

The British pound and stock markets jumped higher on the outcome of the vote as investors welcomed the greater clarity on Brexit.

FRANCE-STRIKES

Macron pushes ahead with pension reform despite strikes

BRUSSELS (AP) — France’s president said Friday that he wants the government to push ahead with an overhaul of the nation’s pension system despite more than a week of damaging strikes.

Emmanuel Macron (eh-mahn-yoo-EHL’ mah-KROHN’) told reporters in Brussels that his pension overhaul is a “historic reform for our country” that better equips it for 21st century challenges. He said the changes, which including raising the retirement age to 64 and ending special privileges for some workers, will make the pension system fairer and will keep it out of debt.

He expressed “solidarity” with his fellow citizens, but did not specifically address unions’ complaints or the transportation headaches that travelers have been facing since the strikes began Dec. 5.

Macron also reminded the French public that he promised the to overhaul the pension system during his 2017 campaign.

Unions want to push the strike through Christmas. The many French workers who support the strike fear the pension changes will force people to work longer for less money and threaten the French welfare state.

ITALY-ALITALIA-STRIKE

Strike over troubled Alitalia grounds flights in Italy

ROME (AP) — Hundreds of international and domestic flights in Italy were cancelled Friday as air transport workers held a nationwide strike to protest feared firings and salary cuts at troubled national carrier Alitalia.

Attempts to find a buyer for the airline fell apart last month. Alitalia has been run by state-appointed administrators since it declared bankruptcy in 2017. Last week, the Italian government agreed to grant Alitalia 400 million euros ($445 million) to keep it afloat until a buyer can be found.

Friday’s strike cancelled more than 350 Alitalia flights, and several flights by Air Italy, a private carrier based in Sardinia.

Alitalia hasn’t posted a profit for 15 years.

GENERAL MOTORS-MISSOURI

General Motors to invest $1.5 billion in Missouri plant

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) — General Motors plans to invest $1.5 billion in a suburban St. Louis plant that makes trucks and vans, officials announced Friday.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said in a statement that GM is pledging to keep 4,000 jobs at the Wentzville Assembly and Stamping Plant. Close to 4,300 salaried and hourly employees work there currently, according to GM’s website.

The announcement comes less than two months after GM workers nationwide ended a contentious 40-day strike with an agreement that included a commitment by GM to invest $1.5 billion in Wentzville to make the “next generation” of GM’s midsize pickup trucks.

GM makes the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon pickup trucks in Wentzville, about 40 miles west of St. Louis. Those trucks first went on sale in the fall of 2014. The plant also makes the Chevrolet Express Cargo and GMC Savana full-size vans.

Missouri leaders have pushed hard to entice GM to expand.

ELECTION 2020-BLOOMBERG-CLIMATE

Bloomberg plan to reduce carbon emissions by 50% in 10 years

NEW YORK (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg on Friday unveiled a broad plan to eliminate all coal power plants and slow the expansion of the natural gas sector as part of a policy to fight climate change that he says would cut carbon emissions across the U.S. economy by 50% over the first 10 years.

The New York billionaire, who has devoted significant time and money toward fighting climate change in recent years, said the new plan is the first of several that would ultimately move the nation toward phasing out fossil fuels completely “as soon as humanly possible” — ideally before 2050.

Climate has emerged as a central issue in both the 2020 Democratic primary election and in Bloomberg’s young candidacy, which he formally launched just three weeks ago. The plan, while a sharp shift away from President Donald Trump’s push to weaken environmental safeguards, is unlikely to win over his party’s loudest environmental activists. It stops well short of the goals of the so-called “Green New Deal,” a sweeping resolution embraced by presidential contenders including Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

CHRISTMAS TREES-TIGHT SUPPLIES

US Christmas tree supplies tight

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Christmas tree supplies are tight again this year across the United States, depending upon location and seller. The industry is still bouncing back from the Great Recession and trying to win people back from a shift toward artificial trees when times were especially tough.

Artificial Christmas trees now represent 70% of all trees in U.S. homes. The Denver-based National Christmas Tree Association is trying to change that, mainly by appealing to a sense of tradition among millennials.

The number of Christmas tree farms nationwide fell 3% between 2012 and 2017, the latest year available, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Larry Smith, who has been selling Fraser firs from the same lot in Lenoir, North Carolina, for 40 years, and second-generation Christmas tree farmer Mike Rood of Hermann, Missouri, said some farmers’ adult children aren’t as eager to take over the family business, leading to a labor shortage.

Smith says he’s having his best year ever and doesn’t foresee running out. When his supply dwindles, his team heads up the mountain to harvest more.

