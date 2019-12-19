Update on the latest business

FINANCIAL MARKETS

US stocks move higher as markets yawn at Trump’s impeachment

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are moving higher in midday trading on Wall Street following encouraging profit reports from several big companies.

Trading around the world was mostly listless, as markets took a pause after a run higher in recent weeks. Stocks, bonds, gold and a gauge measuring fear among traders on Wall Street all made only slight moves, if any, in the first day of trading after President Donald Trump’s impeachment by the House of Representatives.

Advertisement

Trump had warned months ago that his impeachment would roil markets, but traders say it has had virtually no impact. That’s mostly because they see it as extremely unlikely that Trump or his market-friendly policies will leave office before the end of his term.

MORTGAGE RATES

US mortgage rates unchanged, 30-year home loan at 3.73%

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates were unchanged this week, staying near historically low levels.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage held at 3.73% for the second straight week. The benchmark rate was 4.62% a year ago, a level that appears to have depressed home sales as interest rates increased in response to higher federal budget deficits following President Donald Trump’s tax cuts. But interest rates have tumbled over the past 12 months due to greater uncertainty over trade with China, slower economic growth and the Federal Reserve cutting a benchmark rate regarding the interest on inter-bank loans.

The average rate on a 15-year mortgage stayed at 3.19% for a second consecutive week.

CONGRESS-BUDGET BATTLE

Senate advances $1.4T spending deal in drive to adjourn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has voted to advance a $1.4 trillion government spending package in a last, bipartisan burst of legislating before bolting for the holidays from a Capitol that’s toxic with impeachment.

The 71-21 procedural vote is a likely prelude to an easy final set of votes later Thursday.

The legislation gives President Donald Trump a victory on his U.S.-Mexico border fence and gives Democrats long-sought domestic spending increases and a repeal of Obama-era taxes on high-cost health insurance plans. It blends spending increases for both sides — reelection fodder for lawmakers throughout the Capitol — with tax and benefit add-ons that will add roughly $400 billion to the deficit over 10 years.

The compromise bill would forestall a government shutdown this weekend, and the White House has announced Trump will sign it before Friday’s midnight deadline.

The split-their-differences legislation is towing an unusually large haul of unrelated provisions into law, prompting futile protest from fiscal conservatives. It implements a summertime spending deal that reversed unpopular and unworkable automatic spending cuts to defense and domestic programs — at a $2.2 trillion cost over the coming decade.

The bill also offers business-friendly provisions on export financing, flood insurance and immigrant workers. A tax on medical devices and health insurance plans would also be repealed permanently.

ROBOCALLS

Senate passes anti-robocalls bill, sending it to Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate on Thursday passed a bill that cracks down on robocalls, a persistent and costly problem for Americans, and is sending it to President Donald Trump for his signature.

The bill is one of several measures that federal and state government and the telecom industry are taking to protect Americans from the billions of scam calls made each month.

The bill, which passed the House earlier this month, requires phone companies to offer free call-blocking apps and verify that the number calling you is real. That’s an issue because fraudsters fake numbers to look as though they’re coming from the IRS or others to trick you.

The bill also strengthens enforcement tools against robocallers, by giving the Federal Communications Commission more opportunities to fine robocallers and bringing together different government agencies and state attorneys general to combat the problem.

The phone industry trade group, USTelecom, applauded the bill’s passage, saying it “will supercharge” the fight against robocallers.

FACEBOOK-CENSUS-MISINFORMATION

Facebook to tackle efforts to interfere with 2020 US census

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook plans to clamp down on attempts to use its services to interfere with the 2020 U.S. census, including the posting of misleading information about when and how to participate, who can participate and what happens when people do.

Facebook and other social media companies have been trying to tackle misinformation on their services, especially ahead of next year’s U.S. presidential elections. They already have similar policies around voter suppression, banning misleading information about when and where to vote, for instance.

Facebook said Thursday it will prohibit advertisements that portray taking part in the census as “useless or meaningless” or that encourage people not to participate. The company also said it will try to identify and remove misleading census posts before people see them. But it will also remove any posts it misses after the fact, using both technology and humans to spot violations. The company said it will begin enforcing the census policy in January.

Civil rights leaders worry that misinformation that discourages immigrants and minorities from participating in the census or voting could lead to those populations being underrepresented in key government decisions for years.

False and inaccurate information is already circulating online about the census. For example, posts in neighborhood chat groups warned that robbers were scamming their way into people’s homes by asking to check residents’ identification for the census. That was a hoax, but it left Census Bureau officials scrambling to get the posts removed from Facebook.

FACE RECOGNITION-RACE-GENDER

Federal study finds race, gender affect face-scanning tech

WASHINGTON (AP) — A study by a U.S. agency has found that facial recognition technology often performs unevenly based on a person’s race, gender or age.

This is the first time the National Institute of Standards and Technology has investigated demographic differences in how face-scanning algorithms are able to identify people.

It comes as lawmakers and privacy advocates have raised concerns about biased results in the commercial face recognition software increasingly used by law enforcement, airports and a variety of businesses.

The report published Thursday was based on research testing the algorithms of nearly 100 companies on millions of mugshots, visa application photos and other government-held images.

INVESTMENT FRAUD

Israeli woman gets 22 years in prison for investment fraud

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A federal judge in Maryland on Thursday sentenced an Israeli woman to 22 years in prison for orchestrating a scheme that prosecutors said defrauded tens of thousands of investors across the globe out of tens of millions of dollars.

U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang told Lee Elbaz, 38, that her actions cost vulnerable investors their life savings, homes and even their marriages.

Elbaz grasped the arm of one of her attorneys as the judge announced her sentence. She didn’t address the judge in court, but defense attorney Barry Pollack said his client submitted a sealed letter to the court.

Pollack said Elbaz will appeal her conviction and sentence, which he called “much harsher than it needed to be.”

Elbaz is one of 21 defendants charged in the fraud case and was the first to be tried. Five pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

STARBUCKS-SICK LEAVE SETTLEMENT

Starbucks settles claim that sick time rule violated NYC law

NEW YORK (AP) — New York officials say Starbucks violated New York City’s paid sick leave law by making ailing workers find substitutes or face possible discipline or even firing.

The city and state announced a settlement Thursday with the coffee chain. Mayor Bill de Blasio and state Attorney General Letitia James say the company has changed its policy and agreed to pay over $150,000 in restitution to employees.

Under city law, employers with over four workers generally have to provide paid sick time; the amount depends how much an employee works. Companies can require workers to give some notice but can’t threaten punishment for using the time.

Starbucks has over 8,000 employees in New York City, and 23 workers were involved in the state and city investigation into its sick leave policy, officials said.

Those 23 will share in $26,000 in restitution; other employees who were forced to find replacements or disciplined for failing to do so can now submit claims.

AIRLINES-HOT COFFEE

EU court finds grounds for airline damages in spilled coffee

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s highest court ruled Thursday that an airline can be held liable if a passenger is burned by hot coffee even if turbulence or other flight-related factor didn’t cause the spill.

The European Court of Justice said such injuries don’t have to be linked to issues typically associated with air travel to provide grounds for a passenger to seek damages.

The advisory ruling came in an Austrian case seeking financial compensation for a girl who had her father’s coffee spilled on her during a flight.

The insolvent Austrian airline Niki claimed that such mishaps needed to be linked to the flying of a plane for airlines to be held responsible.

The EU court said in a statement that “it is not necessary for that accident to relate to a hazard typically associated with flight.”

The outcome of the girl’s claim will be decided by an Austrian court.

FRANCE-STRIKES

French strikes continue amid signs of some progress

PARIS (AP) — Protesters marching through Paris kept up the pressure on French President Emmanuel Macron to scrap a divisive plan to raise the retirement age to 64.

Much of France’s transport networks remained snarled, despite small signs of progress in negotiations between Macron’s government and unions and hopes that the upcoming Christmas break will see the strikes action ease.

On what is the 15th day of nationwide strikes over the reform program, demonstrators marched through Paris’ historic Bastille plaza, waving red flares, banging tambourines and singing anti-Macron songs.

The crowd was small but determined. Some wore Santa hats, or the yellow vests that symbolize the year-old French movement against economic injustice.

Recent polls show a majority of the French still support the strikes and protests, as they fear they will have to work longer in return for lower pensions.

Some train workers, though not all, are expected to maintain their strike through the Christmas holidays and beyond.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.