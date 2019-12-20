Update on the latest business

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks climb as S&P 500 closes in on 10th winning week in 11

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes are pushing higher again, and the S&P 500 is on track to close out its 10th winning week in the last 11.

The S&P 500 is on pace for its best week in more than three months.

Trading could be bumpy, with contracts set to expire Friday for futures and options on indexes and stocks in what’s known as a “quadruple witching day.” But momentum for stocks has been clearly upward for months, and the market is heading into what’s historically been a seasonally good period.

Stocks have traditionally climbed in the last five days of each calendar year, plus the first two of the new year. It’s happened often enough that traders call it the “Santa rally,” and it’s brought an average gain of 1.3% for the S&P 500 since 1969, according to the Stock Trader’s Almanac.

Over the last 50 years, stocks have climbed in the seven-day stretch roughly three quarters of the time.

CONSUMER SPENDING

US consumer spending up 0.4% in November, best since July

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans increased their spending in November at the fastest pace in four months, and income growth rebounded to its strongest gain since August.

The Commerce Department said Friday that consumer spending rose at a 0.4% annual rate last month, led by a jump in spending on durable goods like autos. It was up from a more modest annual gain of 0.3% in October, and it was the best showing since July.

Incomes rose 0.5% after a weak reading in October, reflecting a surge in hiring last month in which employers added 266,000 jobs, the most since January.

Economists are expecting consumer spending, which accounts for about 70% of economic activity, to remain solid in the final three months of the year to support continued moderate economic growth.

Consumer inflation, as measured by the Federal Reserve’s preferred price gauge, was 1.5% was November compared with 12 months ago. That’s still well below the Fed’s 2% annual inflation target, and it helps validate the central bank’s decision to keep interest rates low with little fear of igniting inflation.

The saving rate edged up to 7.9% of after-tax income in November, compared to 7.8% in October.

BOEING-CREW CAPSULE

Boeing capsule goes off course, won’t dock at space station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Boeing’s new Starliner capsule went off course Friday during its first test flight, spoiling a crucial dress rehearsal for launching astronauts next year.

The capsule will stay in orbit for a few days but won’t dock with the International Space Station as planned. It will return to Earth as early as Sunday, landing in the New Mexico dessert, NASA and company officials said. They said the capsule was stable and safe.

Friday’s blastoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, went flawlessly as the Atlas V rocket lifted off with the Starliner capsule just before sunrise. But a half-hour into the flight, Boeing reported that the capsule didn’t get into the right orbit. Officials said the spacecraft’s timer didn’t work properly and it burned up too much fuel to safely make the trip to the space station.

This was Boeing’s chance to catch up with SpaceX, NASA’s other commercial crew provider that successfully completed a similar demonstration last March.

A successful Starliner demo could have seen Boeing launching astronauts by summer. But that might not be possible now. At a briefing, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said it was too early to know if another test flight would be needed before flying astronauts.

BOEING-737 MAX

United pulls 737 Max until June, adding to Boeing woes

NEW YORK (AP) — United Airlines says the Boeing 737 Max has been pulled from its flight schedule until June, the latest in a string of troubling news plaguing the airplane manufacturer.

The developments follow Boeing’s announcement Monday that it would halt Max production in January. It did not say when production would resume.

Also on Friday, Spirit AeroSystems, which builds fuselages for Boeing, said it will end deliveries intended for the Max as damage from the troubled plane begins to ripple outward to suppliers.

Airlines have already been dealing with the ripple effects of the Max, which was grounded worldwide after the second of two crashes of its jet. They have delaying putting the Max into their flight schedules, which has led to fewer available seats and higher prices. The grounding also has stopped airlines from adding routes and expanding, analysts say.

United said Friday that the airline expects to cancel thousands of flights in coming months as a result of the grounding. The company had previously planned to return the plane to its flight schedule in March.

Southwest Airlines, which was counting on the Max to update its fleet, has said it will add the plane back into its schedule in April. American Airlines did the same last week.

BREXIT

UK lawmakers OK Johnson’s Brexit bill, pave way to exit EU

LONDON (AP) — Britain took a big step toward the European Union exit door on Friday when lawmakers gave preliminary approval to Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s EU divorce bill in a decisive vote that broke years of political deadlock over Brexit.

The House of Commons, with its Conservative ranks swollen after Johnson’s election victory last week, voted 358-234 for the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, clearing the way for the U.K. to leave the European Union next month.

Friday’s vote was a moment of triumph for Johnson, who won a commanding parliamentary majority in last week’s general election on a promise to end more than three years of political gridlock and lead Britain out of the European Union on Jan. 31.

The bill will receive more scrutiny and possible amendment next month when lawmakers return from a two-week holiday break, and it also has to be approved by Parliament’s unelected upper chamber, the House of Lords. But Johnson’s parliamentary majority means it is almost certain to become law in January. Britain would then leave the EU on Jan. 31.

SOCIAL MEDIA MANIPULATION

Twitter removes 5,929 Saudi accounts it deems state backed

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter has identified and removed nearly 6,000 accounts that it said were part of a coordinated effort by Saudi government agencies and individuals to advance the country’s geopolitical interests.

In a blog post Friday, Twitter said the removed Saudi accounts were amplifying messages favorable to Saudi authorities, mainly through “aggressive liking, retweeting and replying.” While the majority of the content was in Arabic, Twitter said the tweets also amplified discussions about sanctions in Iran and appearances by Saudi government officials in Western media.

The latest crackdown on state-backed social media campaigns came as tech companies step up efforts to tackle misinformation on their services ahead of next year’s U.S. presidential elections. The efforts followed revelations that Russians bankrolled thousands of fake political ads during the 2016 elections to sow dissent among Americans.

Twitter’s announcement underscores the fact that misinformation concerns aren’t limited to the U.S. and Russia.

The Saudi government has used different tactics to control speech and keep reformers and others from organizing, including employing troll armies to harass and intimidate users online. It has also arrested and imprisoned Twitter users.

CALIFORNIA POWER SHUTOFFS

AP Exclusive: Early PG&E blackouts forewarned later problems

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Even before widespread blackouts hit California this fall, the utility that triggered them showed signs it wasn’t fully prepared. An Associated Press review reveals persistent problems during four smaller shutoffs that Pacific Gas & Electric did starting last year so power lines downed by strong winds wouldn’t spark wildfires.

PG&E’s CEO characterized the earlier blackouts as successful. But AP identified the same communication and coordination problems that defined the shutoffs affecting millions starting in mid-October. For one, PG&E was slow to share information that local emergency responders needed.

Breakdowns afflicted even basic technology. In a region that’s home to Silicon Valley and its thousands of computer programmers and engineers, PG&E had not prepared the website where it posted outage updates for a crush of customers, so it crashed. Tech experts from the state had to intervene. And the sound quality of some calls PG&E hosted during shutoffs was so poor that emergency responders and legislators had a hard time understanding updates.

HEALTH OVERHAUL-GEORGIA

Georgia could be first state to test Trump health proposals

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia could be the first state to test multiple proposals from President Donald Trump that would dramatically change the market for insurance under the health care overhaul passed by his predecessor.

Supporters say the proposed changes to former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act would give individuals and families less expensive coverage options, a particular benefit for those who don’t qualify for federal subsidies to cover premiums.

Critics say it would drive up insurance costs for older and sicker people.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued his plan, dubbed “Georgia Access,” in October. It includes three approaches promoted by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, in November 2018.

State officials planned to submit a formal proposal to the Trump administration on Friday and expected to hear by August 2020 whether the state has permission to implement it.

INTERACTIVE TOY STORES

Toy stores hope playtime inside their shops leads to sales

PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — Jaelyn Farrell climbed into a tree fort, played in fake sand and pushed around a “Paw Patrol” toy car.

But the 8-year-old wasn’t at a playground or a friend’s house. She was at the mall in a new Toys R Us. The chain, relaunched for this holiday shopping season after going out of business in 2018, is trying to get kids playing in the hopes that parents will get buying again.

The New Jersey store “has cool stuff,” Jaelyn said during an outing with her dad and little brother. “Little kids, or big kids like my age, can play in here.”

Toy stores have long offered activities and interactive elements, like the floor piano at FAO Schwarz that Tom Hanks danced on in “Big.” Toys R Us, in its heyday, drew crowds for its Pokemon tournaments, but its appeal faded with Amazon’s rise.

Now a new generation of toy stores hopes to capitalize on the demise of the old Toys R Us by emphasizing playtime. They are fighting for a chunk of the $28 billion U.S. toy market, which today is spent mostly at Amazon, Walmart and Target.

