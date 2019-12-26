Update on the latest business

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares mostly higher in quiet post-Christmas trading

TOKYO (AP) — Shares were mostly higher in Asia today with many world markets closed for Christmas holidays.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index advanced 0.6%, while the Kospi in South Korea edged 0.1% higher. The Shanghai Composite index picked up 0.3%. India’s Sensex lost 0.2%. In Southeast Asia, benchmarks were mixed, while Taiwan was flat.

Markets were closed in Hong Kong, Malaysia and Australia.

World markets have rallied after President Donald Trump said that a trade deal with China was ready for signing. Chinese officials have confirmed that the two sides are in close contact on their so-called Phase 1 agreement to help ease friction over Beijing’s technology ambitions and other trade issues.

When Wall Street was last open on Tuesday, the benchmark S&P 500 index slipped less than 0.1% to 3,223.38. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.1%, to 28,515.45. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.1% to 8,952.88.

RUST BELT CITY’S FUTURE

Rust Belt region banks on becoming hub for electric vehicles

UNDATED (AP) — A long-struggling Rust Belt community stung by the loss of a massive auto plant is trying to carve out a new economy. Leaders in Youngstown, Ohio, are embarking on a plan to become a research and production hub for electric vehicles.

They’re already seeing some success. General Motors announced this month it will open an electric vehicle battery plant, and a startup company is looking to make electric trucks.

But Youngstown faces competition from places like Detroit and China that are taking big roles in developing electric vehicles. Both GM and Ford Motor Co. are investing heavily in their Detroit-area factories.

COAL ASH REMOVAL

Utility finishes removing toxic coal ash from SC power plant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A utility company in South Carolina has finished removing all the coal ash from the site of a nearly 50-year-old power plant on the Wateree River.

Dominion Energy announced earlier this month it finished the project at the Wateree Station east of Columbia more than a year ahead of schedule. The project started in 2012 and removed 7 billion pounds of the toxic byproduct from burning coal to create power from pits without protective liners.

Arsenic from the ash was leaking into groundwater. But now the Southern Environmental Law Center says arsenic levels in nearby groundwater are down at least 90%. The center’s senior lawyer calls it a “milestone,” that’s left the river and Congaree National Park “safer than they have been in decades.”

CHINA-US-SOYBEANS

China’s November soybean imports rise after US trade deal

BEIJING (AP) — China’s imports of soybeans surged in November following the announcement of an interim trade deal with the United States.

Customs data shows imports rose 53.7% over a year earlier.

News reports say imports of U.S. soybeans more than doubled compared with the previous month.

China cut off purchases of U.S. soybeans after President Donald Trump raised import duties on Chinese goods in a dispute over Beijing’s technology ambitions and trade surplus.

The two governments announced an interim agreement in October but have yet to release details.

U.S. officials said Beijing agreed to buy more American farm exports but Chinese officials have yet to confirm the possible scale of purchases.

GLOBAL OPIOIDS-RWANDA’S SOLUTION

Rwanda avoids US-style opioids crisis by making own morphine

BUSHEKELI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwanda doesn’t have access to costly opioids from big pharmaceutical companies, so the African country has come up with a solution. It is producing liquid morphine that costs just pennies to make and is delivered for free to those who need it under the country’s universal health care system.

Rwanda has become a model for developing countries where millions are suffering from a lack of prescription painkillers.

Such countries stand in stark contrast to wealthy nations, where thousands are dying in an opioid addiction crisis.

By putting morphine production and distribution under strict government control, Rwanda is avoiding such a crisis.

BURNING MAN-BLM LAWSUIT

Burning Man organizers sue over millions in US permit fees

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Burning Man organizers are suing the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to recover millions of dollars they say the government has overcharged them over the past seven years.

Black Rock City LLC is the nonprofit that produces the annual counter-culture event in the desert north of Reno. The Reno Gazette Journal reports the group filed the suit on Dec. 13 in federal court in Washington.

Organizers say they’re tired of waiting over the past four years for the bureau to provide justification for the nearly $3 million it charges annually for a permit to host the 80,000-person event.

