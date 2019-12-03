FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares slip after US stock tumble amid trade tensions

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly slipped today, following a drop on Wall Street amid pessimism over U.S.-China trade tensions.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 closed 0.6% lower, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slid 2.2% , South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.3%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.2%, while the Shanghai Composite recovered earlier losses to inch up 0.1%.

Advertisement

Technology companies led a broad slide for stocks on Wall Street on Monday, handing the market a downbeat start to the month after it notched strong gains in November.

On Monday, the S&P 500 index fell 0.9% to 3,113.87. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1%, to 27,783.04. The Nasdaq lost 1.1%, to 8,567.99. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gave up 1%, to 1,607.58.

FRANCE-TECH TAX

US proposes tariffs on up to $2.4 billion in French imports

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is proposing tariffs on up to $2.4 billion worth of French imports — from Roquefort cheese to handbags — in retaliation for France’s tax on American tech giants like Google, Amazon and Facebook.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative says France’s new digital services tax discriminates against U.S. companies and says that the tariffs could reach 100%. The agency will accept public comment on the plan through Jan. 6 and hold a hearing Jan. 7.

The French tax is designed to prevent tech companies from dodging taxes by putting headquarters in low-tax European countries. It would impose a 3% annual levy on French revenues of digital companies with yearly global sales worth more than 750 million euros ($830 million) and French revenue exceeding 25 million euros.

FAA-BOEING PLANE

Lawmakers will quiz new FAA chief over review of Boeing jet

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the Federal Aviation Administration will face questions next week from a congressional panel about the agency’s review of the Boeing 737 Max, which has been grounded since two crashes that killed 346 people.

The House Transportation Committee said Monday that FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson will testify at a hearing Dec. 11.

It is taking much longer than Boeing expected to update the Max’s flight software and computers and put together a pilot-training course. It’s not clear whether the company can meet its goal of resuming deliveries of the plane this month.

Dickson said last week that the FAA will handle the review of all Max jets built since the grounding — estimated to be more than 300 planes — rather than delegating some of that work to Boeing employees.

ELON MUSK-LAWSUIT

Tesla CEO Musk facing defamation trial for ‘pedo guy’ tweet

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his troublesome tweets are going on trial in a case pitting the billionaire against a British diver he allegedly dubbed a pedophile.

Vernon Unsworth, who helped rescue youth soccer players trapped underwater in a Thailand cave, is taking his defamation case against Musk to jurors today in Los Angeles federal court.

Musk has apologized for lashing out at Unsworth on Twitter by calling him “pedo guy” after the diver belittled Musk’s efforts to help save the trapped boys.

Musk will be called to testify about the tweet widely interpreted to be a reference to a pedophile.

Musk has also run into problems with regulators and agreed to pay $40 million in a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for Tesla tweets that sent stocks fluctuating.

BILLIONAIRE-SEXUAL HARRASSMENT

Billionaire Alki David faces $58M in damages in battery case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A plaintiff’s attorney says billionaire Alki David has been hit with more than $58 million in damages after a jury found him liable for battery, sexual battery and sexual harassment against a former employee.

Attorney Gloria Allred says jurors on Monday ordered David to pay $50 million in punitive damages to Mahim Khan, a former production assistant who worked at David’s Los Angeles-based media companies. The same panel last week awarded $8.25 million in compensatory damages.

Spokesman Owen Phillips says David plans an appeal. In a statement Monday, David maintained his innocence.

Khan alleged in her lawsuit that David thrust his pelvis into her face and simulated oral sex.

David is heir to a Greek Coca-Cola bottling fortune. He heads several media firms, including FilmOn TV and Alki David Productions.

HALLIBURTON LAYOFFS-OKLAHOMA

Halliburton lays off 800 in Oklahoma, plant closure expected

EL RENO, Okla. (AP) — Halliburton is laying off more than 800 employees in El Reno, Oklahoma, and says it expects to close its office in the Oklahoma City suburb.

Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development spokesman David Crow says the agency was notified of the layoffs and apparent closure of the office, effective Monday.

A Halliburton Energy Services Inc. spokeswoman tells The Associated Press the company will provide additional information “by midday” Tuesday.

Crow provided a letter from Houston-based Halliburton, dated Monday, that says the “mass layoff” of 808 employees is expected to be permanent and that “at this time it is expected that the facility will not remain open.”

He says the letter was the first the agency had heard of the pending layoffs and office closure.

RIOT GAMES-SETTLEMENT

Video game maker to pay $10 million in gender bias case

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The maker of popular video game League of Legends has agreed to pay $10 million to female employees to settle a broad gender discrimination case.

Court documents show that Los Angeles-based Riot Games will pay about 1,000 current and former female employees who worked at the company in the last five years.

The lawsuit claimed the company paid women less than men, passed them over for promotions and fostered a “bro culture” that excluded them.

The lawsuit said that culture led to sexual harassment and misconduct. Allegations of misconduct against women have plagued the video game industry for years.

Riot Games, which is owned by Chinese internet giant Tencent, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The court is expected to confirm the settlement this week.

ITALY-UNICREDIT

Italian bank UniCredit to cut 8,000 jobs by 2023

MILAN (AP) — Italian bank UniCredit plans to reduce 8,000 jobs under a three-year plan that aims to increase shareholder value.

The bank, Italy’s largest by assets, says the bank’s net profit will grow to 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) by 2023, from a forecast 4.7 billion euros in 2019, with earnings per share rising 12% per year.

The bank also plans to return 8 billion euros in value to shareholders through share buybacks, which will reduce its market exposure and increase the value of shares traded, and dividends, which will increase by 40% in the period.

CEO Jean Pierre Mustier said that the plan would increase stakeholder value by 16 billion euros.

UniCredit aims to close 500 branches, putting the customer focus on “streamlined processes and innovative products,” it said.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.