Asian stocks follow Wall Street lower on trade worries

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are following Wall Street lower today, after President Donald Trump cast doubt over the potential for a trade deal with China this year.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index sank 1.03% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gave up 1.2%.

The Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.3% and Seoul’s Kospi declined 0.8%. Australia’s S&P-ASX 200 fell 1.4% and benchmarks in Taiwan, New Zealand and Southeast Asia also retreated.

Yesterday on Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index fell 0.7% to 3,093.20. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1% to 27,502.81. The Nasdaq dropped 0.6% to 8,520.64.

Trump’s US-Japan trade deal wins Japan parliament approval

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Parliament has approved a trade deal that was agreed upon by President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe earlier this year.

The deal cutting tariffs between the countries takes effect at the beginning of next year. It cleared Japan’s upper house Wednesday after clearing the more powerful lower house earlier.

Some critics say the deal is more advantageous to the U.S. since a 2.5% tariff on Japanese automobiles remains.

The deal will pave the way for cheaper American beef and other agricultural products in Japan.

Trump withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement, negotiated by the Obama administration.

U.S. farmers have felt they were at a disadvantage compared to Australian or Canadian counterparts.

The U.S. and Japan have agreed to continue talks on trade.

Google co-founders step down as execs of parent Alphabet

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are stepping down from their roles within the parent company, Alphabet.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will stay in his role and also become CEO of Alphabet. Page, who had been serving as CEO of Alphabet, and Brin, who had been president of Alphabet, will remain on the board of the company.Pichai has been leading Google for more than four years. Brin and Page have been noticeably absent from company events in recent months.

Brin and Page announced the news in a Google blog post Tuesday, saying the company has “evolved and matured” in the two decades since its founding.

Page and Brin started the search giant in 1998 in Silicon Valley.

Wall builder who pitched to Trump on Fox wins $400M contract

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Tommy Fisher’s ambitious plan to win a border wall contract included what could be the next best thing to making a pitch directly to President Donald Trump himself — talking to him through his favorite cable TV channel, Fox News.

And it just may have worked.

Fisher’s North Dakota-based firm was awarded a $400 million contract this week to build 31 miles of wall in Arizona after he made numerous appearances on Fox repeating a Trumpian boast that he could build the wall, faster, better and cheaper than anyone else. It didn’t seem to matter that Fisher’s firm had little experience with such construction, a checkered environmental record and a previous proposal rejected.

Two administration officials familiar with the matter told The Associated Press earlier this year that Trump did indeed intervene on Fisher’s behalf, aggressively pushing his company’s bid to the heads of Homeland Security and the Army Corps of Engineers, which manages wall contracts.

Mexico rejects US factory inspectors as part of trade deal

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says his government rejects Democratic lawmakers’ plan to allow U.S. inspectors to check Mexican factories for labor law compliance.

Mexico wants the U.S. Congress to approve a new North American trade accord before U.S. elections next year complicate the picture. Democrats are concerned Mexico’s unrepresentative unions have led to low wages that drain manufacturing jobs from the U.S.

López Obrador noted Mexico had passed reforms requiring free and fair union elections in its factories and approved a budget for monitoring. He says some Democrats continue raising concerns about implementation and compliance and requested inspectors.

United buying 50 Airbus jets to replace older Boeing planes

CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines will replace some of its older Boeing planes with 50 new Airbus jets starting in 2024.

Chicago-based United announced Tuesday that it placed an order for Airbus A321XLR jets, a long-range version of the European company’s single-aisle A321neo. They will eventually replace United’s 53 Boeing 757-200s.

Terms weren’t released. United also will delay delivery of larger Airbus A350s.

The decision is a setback for Boeing, which is also based in Chicago and is reeling from the grounding of its 737 Max jets after two deadly crashes.

United Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Nocella says the Max doesn’t have the range of the A321XLR and Boeing hasn’t decided whether to build a new mid-size plane.

He says United will use the Airbus jets mostly between the East Coast and Europe.

DHS may require US citizens be photographed at airports

DALLAS (AP) — Federal officials are considering requiring that all travelers — including American citizens — be photographed as they enter or leave the country as part of an identification system using facial-recognition technology.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a recent filing that it expects to publish a proposed rule next July.

Critics are already raising objections.

Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., said Tuesday he will introduce legislation to block the plan and prohibit American citizens from being forced to provide facial-recognition information. He says a recent data breach at Customs and Border Protection shows that Homeland Security can’t be trusted with the information.

Facial recognition is being tested by several airlines at a handful of U.S. airports. American citizens are allowed to opt out of being photographed.

Ex-Bumble Bee CEO convicted in tuna price-fixing conspiracy

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The former CEO of Bumble Bee Foods has been convicted for his part in a canned tuna price-fixing conspiracy involving the industry’s top three companies.

The Department of Justice says a jury found Christopher Lischewski (lih-SHEF’-skee) guilty on Tuesday in San Francisco.

Prosecutors said Lischewski conspired with others in the industry to eliminate competition by setting prices for canned tuna from 2010 through 2013.

Bumble Bee Foods itself agreed to pay a $25 million fine after pleading guilty to price fixing in 2017. In September a federal judge ordered Pennsylvania-based StarKist to pay a $100 million fine for its role in the collusion that also included Chicken of the Sea.

