FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares rise on optimism about US-China trade deal

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher today amid renewed hopes a U.S. trade deal with China may be near, despite recent tough talk from President Donald Trump.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.7%, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 1.2%. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.4%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.4%, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.6%.

Yesterday on Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 0.6% to 3,112.76. Despite recovering some losses, the index is still down 0.9% for the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.5% to 27,649.78. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.5% to 8,566.67. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 0.7%, to 1,613.90.

CHINA-HUAWEI

Huawei asks court to throw out US telecom funds ban

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Chinese tech giant Huawei is asking a U.S. court to throw out a rule that bars phone carriers from using American government money to purchase its equipment on security grounds.

The lawsuit announced Thursday is Huawei’s second legal challenge this year to U.S. government efforts to reduce its market access.

American authorities say Huawei Technologies Ltd., one of the biggest global makers of smartphones and network gear for phone carriers, is a security risk, which the company denies.

Huawei’s lawsuit in U.S. federal court says the Federal Communications Commission acted improperly when it voted last month to bar rural carriers from using government subsidies to buy equipment from Huawei or its Chinese rival, ZTE.

AMERICAN AIRLINES-DFW KITCHEN

FORT WORTH, Texas — American Airlines says an antiquated, overworked kitchen caused 2,300 flight delays this summer at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. So American is planning a new facility — at a cost of $100 million — to increase meal-preparation capacity at its biggest hub airport. American operates more than 900 flights a day at DFW.

The airport board is scheduled to vote on the airline’s proposal Thursday. If approved, American will sign a 40-year lease to build the kitchen and related facilities on more than 21 acres.

According to an airline spokeswoman, the current catering kitchen was built in 1982.

A new kitchen is critical to enable future expansion,” including when a new, sixth terminal that opens as soon as 2025.

American is the dominant carrier at DFW, operating more than 900 flights a day. The airline outsources catering to LSG Sky Chefs.

BOEING-CHIEF-ENGINEER

Boeing chief engineer who defended Max airliner is retiring

CHICAGO (AP) — The Boeing engineer who has played a key role in the company’s response to the grounding of the 737 Max is retiring. Boeing says John Hamilton planned to retire last year but stayed on to help get the Max back into service. In October, he appeared before Congress alongside CEO Dennis Muilenburg to defend and explain the design and production of the Max, which has been grounded since March following two deadly crashes.

Hamilton acknowledged Boeing made some mistakes. Those included not having tested whether a faulty sensor could trigger the plane’s anti-stall system, which investigators believe happened in both crashes, pushing down the noses of the planes.

At other times he defended Boeing’s safety culture. While a couple lawmakers expressed frustration with Hamilton’s answers, they reserved most of their anger for Muilenburg.

Hamilton will be replaced by Lynne Hopper, vice president of engineering for Boeing’s commercial airplanes business.

CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRES-UTILITY

PG&E urges judge to approve key settlement, faces resistance

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric is urging a federal bankruptcy judge to approve a key insurance settlement as it struggles to cover at least $20 billion in losses stemming from catastrophic wildfires in California. The nation’s largest utility met fierce resistance Wednesday from attorneys for thousands of wildfire victims and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

They argued that PG&E’s $11 billion settlement with about 110 insurers that have already paid fire claims threatens to shortchange uninsured and underinsured fire victims. Newsom is pressuring PG&E to revise its plan to set aside an additional $13.5 billion for victims.

Critics also say the deal would give the company an unfair advantage to gain support for its deeply flawed reorganization plan.

A lawyer for PG&E tried to assure the judge that the insurance settlement is the best way to fairly treat all the parties affected by the San Francisco company’s 10-month-old bankruptcy case.

FRANCE-STRIKES

Mass strike over pensions tangles transport across France

PARIS (AP) — France’s vaunted high-speed trains stood still today, schools across the country shut down and the Eiffel Tower warned visitors to stay away as unions held nationwide strikes and protests over the government’s plan to overhaul the retirement system.

Paris deployed 6,000 police for what’s expected to be a major demonstration through the capital, an outpouring of anger at President Emmanuel Macron for a reform seen as threatening the hard-fought French way of life.

The Eiffel Tower and the Louvre (loov) Museum warned of strike disruptions, and Paris hotels struggled to fill rooms. Many visitors — including the U.S. energy secretary — canceled plans to travel to one of the world’s most-visited countries amid the strike.

Subway stations across Paris were shuttered, complicating traffic — and prompting many commuters to use shared bikes or electric scooters instead. Many workers in the Paris region worked from home or took a day off to stay with their children, since 78 percent of teachers in the capital were on strike.

