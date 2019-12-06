FINANCIAL MARKETS

Hiring gains send stock indexes higher

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are moving solidly higher on Wall Street after the government reported that hiring in the U.S. jumped last month to the highest level since January.

Companies that stand to benefit the most from a growing economy rose the most in early trading Friday.

Technology and industrial companies climbed, as did banks.

Bond prices fell as investors moved money out of safe-haven assets and became more bullish on the economy. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.83%.

ECONOMY-JOBS REPORT

US gains a robust 266,000 jobs; unemployment falls to 3.5%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hiring in the United States jumped last month to its highest level since January as U.S. employers shrugged off trade conflicts and a global slowdown and added 266,000 jobs.

The Labor Department says the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5% from 3.6% in October, matching a half-century low. And wages rose a solid 3.1% in November compared with a year earlier.

Investors cheered the report, sending the Dow Jones industrial average up 345 points in mid-day trading.

November’s healthy job gain runs against a widespread view that many employers are either delaying hiring until a breakthrough in the U.S.-China trade war is reached or are struggling to find workers with unemployment so low. The pace of hiring points to the resilience of the job market and economy more than a decade into the U.S. economic expansion — the longest on record.

The healthy data suggested that the Federal Reserve, which meets next week, is unlikely to cut its benchmark short-term interest rate anytime soon. The Fed has cut rates three times this year to help nurture the economy.

TRUMP-CHINA TRADE

Economic adviser: China wants to keep negotiating with Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s economic adviser said Friday that he doesn’t think China is slow-walking trade talks with the United States to see whether Trump is reelected next year.

Larry Kudlow told reporters at the White House that he spent an hour on Thursday with a “grand, older American statesman” who recently visited China and saw Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) twice. Kudlow said the statesman told him that Xi indicated that he’d rather continue to discuss and negotiate with Trump than anyone else.

Kudlow didn’t identify the statesman, but 96-year-old Henry Kissinger, the former secretary of state and national security adviser to President Richard Nixon, was photographed on stage at an economic forum late last month in Beijing.

In May, Trump suggested that Xi was waiting to see who wins the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

OPEC MEETING

OPEC countries, Russia to cut oil output, pushing up prices

UNDATED (AP) — The OPEC oil-producing countries and ally Russia said Friday they have agreed to cut crude production, prompting a surge in global crude prices that they hope to sustain into next year.

The group decided to cut output by an extra 500,000 barrels a day as they try to support the price of energy and bolster their revenues. But the decision was not easy: they do not want to hand over too much business to the United States, which keeps pumping more oil and flooding the market.

The cuts come on top of a reduction of 1.2 million barrels a day that they have been observing for the past three years.

The sticking point in the talks, which dragged on over two days, appears to have been how to share the cuts among the 14 OPEC countries and nations like Russia that have been coordinating their production with the cartel in recent years.

FORD RECALL

Ford recalls big pickups; tailgates can open unexpectedly

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is recalling nearly 262,000 heavy-duty pickup trucks in the U.S. and Canada because the tailgates can open unexpectedly.

The recall covers F-250, F-350 and F-450 trucks from the 2017 through 2019 model years. All the trucks have electric tailgate latch release switches in the tailgate handle.

Ford says water can get into the electrical wiring and cause a short circuit, activating the switches and releasing the latches. That could allow loose cargo to fall onto the road.

The company says it has no reports of crashes or injuries. Trucks with mechanical tailgate latches are not affected.

Dealers will fix the tailgate frame wiring harnesses and install a new tailgate handle release switch. Owners will be notified by mail during the week of Jan. 20.

UBER-SEXUAL-ASSAULTS

Uber reports more than 3,000 sexual assaults on 2018 rides

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber, as part of a long anticipated safety report, revealed that more than 3,000 sexual assaults were reported during its U.S. rides in 2018.

That figure includes 235 rapes across the company’s 1.3 billion rides last year. The ride-hailing company noted that drivers and riders were both attacked and that some assaults occurred between riders.

The Thursday report, which the company hailed as the first of its kind, provides a rare look into the traffic deaths, murders and reported sexual assaults that took place during billions of rides arranged in the U.S. using Uber’s service. It is part of the company’s effort to be more transparent after years of criticism over its safety record.

In 2017, the company counted 2,936 reported sexual assaults — including 229 rapes — during 1 billion U.S. trips. Uber bases its numbers on reports from riders and drivers, meaning the actual numbers could be much higher. Sexual assaults commonly go unreported.

AMAZON-LATE DELIVERIES

Where’s my Amazon package? It may be late

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s just a week into the holiday shopping season, and Amazon is already having trouble getting packages to shoppers’ doorsteps on time.

The company said the delays are due to bad weather in parts of the country and the large amount of orders it received during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, when it offered steep discounts.

It’s an embarrassing setback for Amazon, whose reputation with shoppers depends on delivering orders on time. The online shopping giant has been working to cut its delivery time in half to one day from two for its Prime members, who pay $119 for speedier delivery and other perks. Other retailers like Walmart and Best Buy have tried to keep up by cutting their own delivery time.

Amazon expects to spend about $1.5 billion during the holiday shopping season as it switches to one-day delivery, partly to move items closer to customers and pay for more worker shifts. Last week, the company said it was hiring 200,000 holiday workers this year to pack and ship orders, double the amount it hired last year.

Delivery company UPS said winter storms caused some delays in Colorado, Utah, the upper Midwest and the Northeast.

FRANCE-STRIKES

Pension strike brings travel chaos for a 2nd day in France

PARIS (AP) — Frustrated travelers ran into transportation mayhem across France for a second day on Friday, as unions dug in for what they hope is a protracted strike against President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to redesign the national retirement system.

Most trains were shut down – including Paris subways – and traffic jams multiplied around the country.

The chaos did not dampen the defiant tone of Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, who plainly told the public: “You’re going to have to work longer.”

Macron is determined to push through the changes to France’s convoluted and relatively generous retirement system, seeing them as central to his plan to transform the economy.

Opponents fear the changes to how and when workers can retire will threaten the hard-fought French way of life. They worry that the plan will force them to work longer and receive a lower pension.

