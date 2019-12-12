FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares mixed as Fed leaves rates unchanged

TOKYO (AP)— Asian shares are mixed today after a wobbly day on Wall Street following the Federal Reserve announcement it would leave interest rates unchanged.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 edged 0.3%, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.6%. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 1.5%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 1.2%, while the Shanghai Composite stood at 2,920.13, down 0.2%.

Advertisement

Shares rose in Taiwan and most of Southeast Asia.

On Wall Street yesterday, the S&P 500 gained 0.3% to 3,141.63. The benchmark index is still on track for a slight weekly loss.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average bounced back after being slightly lower most of the day. It rose 0.1% to 27,911.30. The Nasdaq added 0.4% to 8,654.05.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks edged up less than 0.1%, to 1,631.93.

CALIFORNIA MARIJUANA-PREGNANCY

California calls pot smoke, THC a risk to moms-to-be

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California panel has voted to declare marijuana smoke and its intoxicating chemical a risk to pregnant women and their developing fetuses. The decision Wednesday will require warnings for products legally sold in the nation’s largest pot market. But it won’t take effect for a year, and it remains to be seen what impact it’ll have on the state’s marijuana industry.

Surveys have indicated that a rising number of mothers-to-be have turned to marijuana products for relief from morning sickness and headaches, though its effectiveness has not been backed by science.

Since 2009, California has listed marijuana smoke as being known to cause cancer, similar to tobacco smoke. The vote adds THC and pot smoke to the list of chemicals the state has judged to be known to cause birth defects or other developmental problems and must carry warning labels.

ARKANSAS MEAT LAW

Arkansas temporarily halted from enforcing meat-labeling law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has restricted Arkansas from enforcing a law that bans using terms such as “burger” or “sausage” to sell vegetarian and vegan products. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker granted a preliminary injunction Wednesday preventing the state from enforcing the law against Oregon-based Tofurky Co. while the measure is challenged in her court.

Arkansas’ law was enacted this year. It prohibits labeling a product as meat, rice, beef, or pork, as well as any term “that has been used or defined historically in reference to a specific agricultural product.” Companies could be fined up to $1,000 for each violation. The law also prohibits companies from labeling other vegetables, such as cauliflower, as “rice.” Arkansas is the nation’s top rice producer.

The law is similar to labeling laws recently passed in several other states, including Mississippi, Louisiana and South Dakota.

DETROIT RIVER SPILL

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan officials say tests performed near where construction aggregate material spilled into the Detroit River have found the water meets all quality standards.

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says that samples were taken upstream and downstream from the Detroit Bulk Storage site, as well as in front of the property in southwest Detroit.

They say contaminant levels were not detectable or well below water quality standards.

The release of crushed limestone happened Nov. 26 when part of a seawall collapsed.

The department says The Great Lakes Water Authority and city of Wyandotte, which have drinking water intakes several miles downstream, are conducting their own water tests.

GERMANY-NAZI APOLOGY

Wealthy German family gives millions to Holocaust survivors

BERLIN (AP) — One of Germany’s richest families, which owns Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Pret A Manger and other international brands, is giving millions to support Holocaust survivors as it seeks to atone for its use of forced laborers during the Nazi era and its enthusiastic support of Adolf Hitler

The Associated Press has learned that in addition to 5 million euros ($5.5 million) being given to the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany to help thousands of elderly survivors around the world, the Reimann family’s JAB Investors company plans to announce today that it will provide another 5 million euros to find and support forced laborers used by its predecessor under the Nazis.

An additional 25 million euros will be provided annually to Holocaust education and promoting democratic values to fight the rise of populist nationalism.

The family established the Alfred Landecker Foundation in Berlin to oversee the efforts, named after a German Jew who was killed by the Nazis and — remarkably — whose grandchildren have a combined 45% stake in JAB.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.