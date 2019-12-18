FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares mostly higher after Wall Street record highs

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly lower today after Wall Street logged fresh record highs as investor optimism faded about an interim U.S.-China trade deal announced last week.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.5% today. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained nearly 0.1%. South Korea’s Kospi was little changed but inched down slightly. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.2%, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.3. Shares were higher in Thailand, India and Indonesia but lower in the Philippines.

On Tuesday, Wall Street extended its milestone-shattering run, nudging the major indexes to more record highs.

The S&P 500 had its fifth gain in a row, adding less than 0.1% to 3,192.52. With less than three weeks left in 2019, the index is up 27.4% for the year. The benchmark index and the Nasdaq closed at new highs for the fourth straight day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also closed at a record high, its second milestone this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 31.27 points, or 0.1%, to 28,267.16. The Nasdaq climbed 9.13 points or 0.1%, to 8,823.36. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 7.63 points, or 0.5%, to 1,657.56.

FIAT-CHRYSLER-PSA-PEUGEOT

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot sign deal for 50-50 merger

MILAN (AP) — Fiat Chrysler and PSA Peugeot have signed a deal for a 50-50 merger, creating the 4th largest automaker with annual sales of 8.7 million cars.

In a joint statement today, the companies announced the binding terms for the merger, that was announced in October.

The new group will be led by PSA’s cost-cutting CEO Carlo Tavares, with Fiat Chrysler’s chairman John Elkann as chairman of the merged company.

The companies say the merger would position the new company to “successfully capitalize on the opportunities presented in the new era of sustainable mobility.”

No name for the new company has yet been decided.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-UTILITY

PG&E, California wildfire victims rework $13.5B settlement

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric has reworked a $13.5 billion settlement with victims of deadly wildfires to try to prevent the utility from unraveling. It comes after California Gov. Gavin Newsom rejected the company’s financial rehabilitation plan. The revision discussed in a bankruptcy court hearing Tuesday removes a provision requiring Newsom to approve the deal as a key piece of PG&E’s plan to emerge from bankruptcy protection by June 30.

The company must meet that deadline to qualify for coverage in a special fund that state lawmakers approved last summer to help insulate utilities from losses caused by future wildfires ignited by outdated transmission lines.

Newsom had jeopardized the pivotal settlement with the victims of catastrophic wildfires during 2017 and 2018 when he refused to give it his blessing Friday as part of PG&E’s bankruptcy plan.

California regulators also say they reached a $1.7 billion settlement with PG&E over the fires that prevents it from recouping money from ratepayers.

FEDERAL PLUTONIUM-NEVADA

Nevada accuses US government of ‘secret plutonium smuggling’

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada says the U.S. Energy Department is engaged in a “secret plutonium smuggling operation” that threatens Nevada’s health, safety and environment.

It’s again asking a federal judge to order the removal of weapons-grade material that the government shipped to a security site near Las Vegas over the state’s objections.

The state’s latest filing this week in Reno is part of a yearlong legal battle. It urges a judge to reject the government’s motion to dismiss Nevada’s lawsuit challenging the shipments.

The Energy Department says the issue is moot because it’s already promised no more plutonium will come to Nevada. And the government says any potential harm to Nevada is speculative.

FEDEX RESULTS

FedEx profit falls 40% amid higher costs, loss of Amazon

NEW YORK (AP) — FedEx says that its profit fell 40% in its most recent quarter. The company says its profit was hurt by higher costs, a shorter holiday shipping season and the loss of Amazon as a customer. The online retailer is building its own delivery fleet that could threaten traditional delivery companies.

FedEx also cut its earnings expectations for the year.

Its stock fell almost 7% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the release of the earnings report.

On Tuesday, FedEx reported net income of $560 million, or $2.13 per share, in the three months ending Nov. 30. That’s down from $935 million, or $3.51 per share, in the same year before. Revenue fell 3% to $17.3 billion, which also fell short of expectations.

BOEING-737 MAX Production

Halting 737 Max production will hit suppliers, airlines

UNDATED (AP) — Boeing’s decision to suspend production of the grounded 737 Max jet is reverberating around the country in places such as Wichita, Kansas, and Stamford, Connecticut. Those cities are home to some of the 900 companies worldwide that make parts for the troubled plane. Analysts say the jet is the largest manufactured product exported from the U.S.

Boeing currently doesn’t plan to lay off any of the 12,000 workers at its factory. But smaller parts companies like Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems might not have that luxury. They could be forced to cut employees, and some might even get pushed out of business. Even though Max production had slowed earlier in the year, Spirit and other suppliers continued to crank out parts, putting many of them in storage.

The Max was grounded worldwide in March after the second of two deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed a total of 346 people. For months, Boeing used the parts to build about 400 Max planes that it could not deliver to airlines

US-FORD-NEW JOBS

Ford to add 3,000 jobs in the Detroit area, invest $1.45B

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is adding 3,000 jobs at two factories in the Detroit area.

It’s also investing $1.45 billion to build new pickup trucks, SUVs, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

The company says about $750 million will go the Michigan Assembly Plant in the Detroit suburb of Wayne.

The factory will get 2,700 new jobs during the next three years.

Another $700 million will be invested in the truck plant in Dearborn, where 300 new jobs will be added. Hiring will begin next year, and the jobs on average will pay about $61,000 a year.

NAVAJO NATION-MANAGED CARE

Navajo Nation to create its own managed healthcare entity

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation says it is seeking to become one of the first Native American tribes to create it’s own managed healthcare entity.

The tribe recently announced it plans to contract with Molina Healthcare to work toward a managed healthcare offering under New Mexico’s Centennial Care Medicaid program.

Navajo Nation Counselor Daniel Tso says the new entity “will be a one-of-a-kind Medicaid program” designed to improve access and quality of healthcare on the Navajo Nation.

About 75,000 Medicaid eligible Navajos are living in New Mexico.

New Mexico state health officials estimate that the proposed entity could generate up to $468 million in annual payments to the Navajo Nation if 50,000 people enrolled.

