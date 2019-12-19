FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks sink after Trump impeachment vote

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets sank today after the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump and Japan’s central bank kept ultra-low interest rates unchanged.

Following a listless day on Wall Street, investors looked ahead to other interest rate decisions by central banks in Indonesia, Taiwan and Sweden.

Today, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2%, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 shed 0.3% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng tumbled 0.5%. Seoul’s Kospi was off one point.

Yesterday on Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished with small losses that left them just below all-time highs.

The S&P 500 fell 1.38 points, or less than 0.1%, to 3,191.14. The Dow dropped 27.88 points, or 0.1%, to 28,239.28. The Nasdaq composite rose 4.38 points, or 0.1%, to a record 8,827.73.

UBER-SEX HARASSMENT

Uber to pay $4.4 million to end federal sex harassment probe

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber Technologies Inc. will establish a $4.4 million fund to settle a federal investigation into allegations that the San Francisco company allowed a rampant culture of sexual harassment.

The agreement ends an investigation launched in 2017 in which the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission found reasonable cause to believe the ride-hailing tech company “permitted a culture of sexual harassment and retaliation against individuals who complained about such harassment.”

A claims administrator will send notices to women who worked at Uber between Jan. 1, 2014, and June 30, 2019. The commission will determine which claimants may be eligible for money from the $4.4 million fund.

The company has also has agreed to create a system to identify serial offenders and managers who fail to respond to concerns about sexual harassment in a timely manner.

PHOENIX AIRPORT RIDE-HAILING

Uber vows to stop airport service after Phoenix raises fees

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix City Council says it will raise fees charged to ride-hailing companies at the airport in the nation’s fifth-largest city, and Uber says it will stop operations there over the increase.

Under the measure, the current fee of $2.66 per curbside pickup at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will increase to $4 on Feb. 1. It also will create a new drop-off fee, set at $4. The pickup and drop-off fees to the ride-hailing companies would gradually increase to $4.25 in 2021, $4.50 in 2022, $4.75 in 2023 and $5 in 2024.

Uber says in a statement that it is disappointed and will halt its service at the airport next month.

It’s not the first time Uber has stopped service over increased fees or additional regulations. It halted trips to and from Ontario International Airport in September, a few months after the airport east of Los Angeles raised fees for drop-offs or pickups from $3 to $4.

Representatives for Lyft did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment after the 7-2 council vote.

CENSUS-INCOME

Income growth greatest in tech hubs over past 5 years

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Household income has grown the most in tech and entertainment centers like Austin, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee; and large chunks of the West Coast in recent years.

New figures from the U.S. Census Bureau show that areas that attracted highly educated workers like Denver and Pittsburgh also saw mean household income rise the most from 2013 to 2018.

Economist Mark Vitner says most of the income growth in these areas has come from wages. He says metro areas tied to technology and life sciences have performed best in the last decade.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-INSURANCE POLICIES

California expands insurance protections in wildfire areas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — More than a million California homes are now protected under a new law that temporarily bans insurance companies from dropping customers in areas affected by recent wildfires.

Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara issued a moratorium earlier this month covering about 800,000 homes affected by recent wildfires. Lara extended those protections this week to more than 200,000 additional homes in burn areas in San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, Solana and Contra Costa counties.

The moratorium lasts for a year, and it only covers people who live either inside or next to the perimeter of one of 16 wildfires that burned in California in October.

Thousands of homes have been destroyed in recent years by devastating wildfires across the state. Those claims have cost insurers, who responded by dropping fire insurance policies for many homeowners who live in wildfire-prone areas.

The insurance industry has said annual losses from wildfires are not sustainable.

WASHINGTON-BUDGET

Washington governor wants to spend $300M to help homeless

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says he wants to spend more than $300 million from the state’s emergency budget reserve to add 2,100 shelter beds and provide other help to combat homelessness.

In unveiling his supplemental spending plan in Olympia, Washington for the state’s current $52.4 billion two-year budget, Inslee said Wednesday that Washington must do more to find housing for people. The state has the fifth-highest per-capita rate of homelessness of all U.S. states.

In addition to adding shelter beds, Inslee wants to give rental and other housing assistance to more than 3,000 people. His plan would cost $146 million during the 2019-2021 two-year budget cycle and ultimately cost $300 million over three years. The state currently has about $2.5 billion in its emergency fund.

BOEING 737 MAX-SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS

Governor: Kansas may have to help pay Spirit workers

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says her state may have to help pay workers at a company that makes fuselages for the grounded Boeing 737 Max if the planes don’t return to the sky soon.

Kelly tells The Wichita Eagle that she talked with Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems CEO Tom Gentile on Tuesday, one day after Boeing announced that it was temporarily halting production of the 737 Max as it struggles to get approval from regulators to put the plane back in the air.

Although the jet has been grounded since March following a pair of deadly crashes, Spirit has continued to build 737 Max fuselages as well as parts for other planes. It now has dozens of the fuselages lined up on a tarmac near the company’s south Wichita factory.

Kelly says Gentile is optimistic that production of the aircraft will resume soon and that he told her he’s not expecting to have to lay off workers.

GERMANY-LUFTHANSA STRIKE

Germany’s Lufthansa warns of disruptions in caterer dispute

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s flagship airline Lufthansa is warning of inconveniences for passengers and possible delays today in an ongoing dispute with its catering service employees.

The Ver.di union called for a 24-hour warning strike for caterers in Frankfurt and Munich. The Union is pushing for wage assurances from Lufthansa as it prepares to sell its LSG Sky Chefs subsidiary to Switzerland’s Gategroup.

Germany’s dpa news agency reports that a court issued an injunction late Wednesday against the strike, but the union was expected to appeal, and it wasn’t clear how the labor stoppage would proceed.

BARREL COMPANY INDICTED

US: Seattle barrel company used hidden drain to pollute

SEATTLE (AP) — A century-old Seattle barrel company has been indicted along with its third-generation owner in what prosecutors describe as a long-running pollution conspiracy.

The 36-count indictment made public Wednesday says Seattle Barrel and Cooperage used a hidden drain to pump caustic wastewater directly into King County, Washington’s sewer system.

Seattle Barrel refurbishes used industrial and commercial barrels and drums. Part of that process involves washing the barrels in a corrosive solution.

In a written statement provided by its attorney, Harold Malkin, Seattle Barrel blamed a former employee who was fired nine months ago. The company said it did not encourage or permit that worker’s actions and that it will contest any criminal liability for it.

