Stocks finish nearly flat

NEW YORK (AP) — Major US stock indexes have closed nearly flat in muted trading after a holiday-shortened trading day.

Industrial and health care stocks are the biggest losers. Those losses outweigh broad gains for retailers and homebuilders.

The market’s modest pullback follows a strong winning streak for stocks that has propelled the major indexes to record highs this month. The benchmark S&P 500 index has finished with a weekly gain in 10 out of the past 11 weeks.

The S&P 500 was down less than 0.1%. The Dow is down 0.1%. The Nasdaq composite was up less than 0.1%.

Former Uber CEO Kalanick severs ties with ride-hailing giant

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is severing ties with the ride-hailing company he co-founded a decade ago after a series of scandals that ultimately led to his downfall.

Uber announced Tuesday that Kalanick would resign from Uber’s board of directors next week.

Uber turbocharged the gig economy and since 2010 has logged 15 billion trips.

Kalanick was pushed out as CEO in the summer of 2017 with the company mired in numerous lawsuits.

The departure did not come as a surprise. Kalanick recently sold more than $2.5 billion worth of shares in the company, more than 90% of his holdings.

Petition: 455K people want Target to abandon plastic bags

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A frequent Target customer is asking the Minneapolis-based retail giant to stop using plastic bags.

Protest organizer Theresa Carter and other Target shoppers plan to deliver pages with more than 455,000 signatures to the corporation’s headquarters on Thursday, which is traditionally one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

The petition calls for Target to commit to eliminating plastic bags that Carter says are “choking the earth.” She says other retailers including IKEA and Costco have already nixed plastic bags.

A Target spokeswoman says the company has taken several steps to reduce its use of plastic.

Water authority: Some metals not detected after river spill

DETROIT (AP) — An agency that supplies water services to Detroit and dozens of other communities says initial water quality tests following the spill of limestone construction aggregate into the Detroit River did not turn up uranium, thorium, mercury or lead.

The Great Lakes Water Authority says results of a first round of testing from the Nov. 26 collapse at Detroit Bulk Storage detected aluminum, barium, boron and strontium, but they occur naturally in the area’s raw water.

It also says all levels detected for those metals were below the established regulatory guidelines for drinking water set by the U.S. Environmental Protect Agency and the state of Michigan.

Wildfires cause turmoil in CA property insurance market

NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of California homeowners have lost their insurance policies as insurers pull out of areas that are at risk of fire damage or stop insuring homes altogether.

They’ve been forced to scramble to find coverage from regular insurance providers or to turn as a last resort to a government sanctioned plan.

The state has imposed a one-year moratorium on non-renewals, in hopes that lawmakers, insurance companies and other stakeholders can reach a more substantial solution for the roughly 1 million homeowners in zip codes adjacent to previous wildfires.

But many homeowners are ultimately expected to face higher insurance costs.

