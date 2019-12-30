FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares lower with eyes on NKorea, China-US trade deal

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly lower today as investors await updates on the signing of a trade deal between the U.S. and China and kept a wary eye on North Korea.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index fell 0.8%. Japan’s markets will be closed until Jan. 7.

In Australia, the S&P ASX 200 declined 0.3%. South Korea’s Kospi edged 0.2% lower. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.4% and the Shanghai Composite index jumped 1%.

India’s Sensex slipped 0.1%. Shares fell in Taiwan and most of Southeast Asia.

On Wall Street Friday, the S&P 500 was unchanged. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%, while the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.2%.

THIS WEEK IN BUSINESS

This Week: Home sales, consumer confidence, Fed minutes

UNDATED (AP) — The National Association of Realtors issues its November tally of pending U.S. home sales today Monday.

On Tuesday, the Conference Board serves up its monthly U.S. consumer confidence index.

And on Friday, the Federal Reserve releases the minutes of its last interest rate policy meeting.

WAREHOUSE ROBOTS

As robots take over warehousing, workers pushed to adapt

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — More and more warehouse workers are finding themselves working alongside robots.

Robot-makers say their machines are taking on the most mundane and physically strenuous tasks. In reality, they’re also creating new forms of stress and strain in the form of injuries and the unease of working in close quarters with mobile half-ton devices that direct themselves.

During the pre-Christmas rush, Amazon’s company warehouse in Connecticut had a fleet of 6-foot-tall roving robot shelves zipping around behind a chain-link fence.

Amazon and its rivals are increasingly requiring warehouse employees to get used to working with robots. The company now has more than 200,000 robotic vehicles it calls “drives” that are moving goods through its delivery-fulfillment centers around the U.S. That’s double the number it had last year and up from 15,000 units in 2014.

MARIJUANA-ILLINOIS-MICHIGAN

Legal marijuana sales may spark Midwest interstate tension

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois is joining Michigan Wednesday as the only Midwestern states broadly allowing the sale and use of marijuana.

But consumers must be aware that cannabis remains illegal in surrounding states and can’t be transported over state lines.

Data from states that have permitted recreational marijuana sales and use for years suggests the new legal markets will draw customers from neighboring states, despite its continued illegal status under federal law.

Nonresidents can legally buy a limited amount of marijuana in Illinois and Michigan. But retailers say they will warn customers to consider where it can be legally consumed and not to drive after using.

CALIFORNIA-NEW LAWS

California takes lead on laws affecting gig economy, privacy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s long tradition of advancing nation-leading legislation continues into the new year.

The state is making it harder for many industries to treat workers like contractors instead of employees who are entitled to minimum wage and other benefits such as workers compensation.

The Legislature carved out certain exemptions after the state Supreme Court ruled in favor of workers at the delivery company Dynamex in 2018.

The California Trucking Association and two associations representing freelance journalists and photographers already have sued on behalf of their members.

The ride-sharing company Uber has said it will defend its current model from legal challenges. And Uber, Lyft and DoorDash have said they’ll spend $30 million to overturn the law at the ballot box in 2020 if they don’t win concessions from lawmakers.

