FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares track Wall Street retreat as year winds down

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were lower in quiet New Year’s Eve trading today, with many markets closed. The declines tracked a broad retreat overnight on Wall Street that erased some of the major indexes’ recent gains, though the market remains on track to end the year with its best performance since 2013.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost 0.5%, while in Australia, the S&P ASX 200 declined 1.7%. The Shanghai Composite index gained 0.3%. India’s Sensex shed 0.2%. Shares also fell in Taiwan and New Zealand and were flat in Singapore.

Monday on Wall Street, the S&P 500 dropped 0.6% to 3,221.29. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% to 28,462.14. The Nasdaq composite lost 0.7%, to 8,945.99, while the Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks slid 0.3%, to 1,664.15.

JAPAN-LEBANON-CARLOS GHOSN

Ghosn in Lebanon, says he left Japan because of “injustice”

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan’s former Chairman Carlos Ghosn (gohn) says he is in Lebanon and has left Japan, where he faces a criminal trial.

Ghosn said in a statement through his representatives Tuesday that he was not fleeing justice, but instead seeking to avoid “injustice and political persecution.”

He did not provide details on how he got out but promised to talk to reporters soon. Ghosn was arrested in Japan about a year ago on various financial misconduct allegations and was out on bail, under conditions that did not allow travel abroad.

He has repeatedly asserted his innocence, saying authorities had trumped up charges to prevent a planned fuller merger between Nissan Motor Co. and alliance partner Renault SA.

VENEZUELA-ERIK PRINCE

Trump ally may have broken Venezuela sanctions

MIAMI (AP) — Erik Prince, a major Republican donor and founder of controversial security firm Blackwater, has been referred to the U.S. Treasury Department for possible sanctions violations tied to his recent trip to Venezuela for a meeting with a top aide of President Nicolas Maduro. That’s according to two senior U.S. officials.

There’s no indication that Prince, whose sister is Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, will be sanctioned for the meeting last month in Caracas with Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.

But the fact the visit was flagged underscores the concern of officials in the Trump administration over what appeared to be an unauthorized diplomatic outreach to Maduro. This, as support for opposition leader Juan Guaidó inside Venezuela — if not Washington — appears to be waning.

CHINA-HUAWEI

Huawei sales up 18% but US pressure means tough times ahead

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies says its sales rose a lower-than-projected 18% in 2019.

The company is predicting tough times ahead as the U.S. moves to restrict its business.

The sales estimate came today in an annual New Year’s message to employees. The letter says 2020 will be a difficult year and warns that mediocre managers will face demotion.

The U.S. government says Huawei technology poses a security risk and has urged other countries not to buy its 5G mobile network equipment. Huawei denies such allegations.

The unlisted company typically releases its official and audited annual financial results in March.

CHINA-MANUFACTURING

BEIJING (AP) — China manufacturing holds steady in December, survey shows

An official survey of manufacturers shows that factory activity in China held steady in December.

The official purchasing managers index was at 50.2 on a scale where 50 marks the break between expansion and contraction. That matched the reading in November, which ended six months of contraction.

The National Statistics Bureau says that new orders were at 51.2, down slightly from the month before. Out of 21 industries surveyed, 15 showed activity picking up, including food and beverages, textiles and apparel making, auto manufacturing, medical-related production and appliances.

China’s economy has been slowing due to both domestic and global factors, including a trade war with the U.S.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-ARBITRATION AGREEMENTS

Judge temporarily blocks California’s forced arbitration law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge on Monday temporarily blocked a new California law outlawing mandatory arbitration agreements that critics say can make it more difficult for workers to sue their bosses for sexual harassment.

U.S. District Judge Kimberly Mueller halted enforcement of the law, which had been set to take effect Wednesday, until she considers a request by the California Chamber of Commerce and other business groups for a preliminary injunction on Jan. 10.

About two-thirds of California non-union, private-sector workplaces have mandatory arbitration policies, according to a recent study by the Economic Policy Institute.

Employers generally like the agreements because arbitration moves more quickly and costs less than going to court. Labor groups say the pacts leave employees at a disadvantage because they don’t have attorneys and rely on arbitrators who are often selected and paid for by the companies.

ROBOCALLS

Trump signs law to reduce robocalls, though they won’t end

NEW YORK (AP) — An anti-robocalls measure signed into law Monday by President Donald Trump should help reduce the torrent of unwanted calls promising lower interest rates or pretending to be the IRS, though it won’t make all such calls disappear.

The new law gives authorities more enforcement powers and could speed up measures the industry is already taking to identify robocalls. And when phone companies block robocalls, they must do so without charging consumers. This should help Americans dodge many of these annoying calls.

The robocall problem has exploded because cheap software makes it easy to make mass calls. Americans collectively get billions of robocalls each month. Such calls have disrupted operations at hospitals by diverting staff time to deal with calls faked to look as though they are coming from inside the hospital. Scams conducted through such calls have also defrauded people out of millions of dollars. Many people now avoid answering calls altogether if they come from unknown numbers.

Under federal law, it’s already illegal to fake numbers on Caller ID when done to defraud or cause harm.

MCDONALD’S COFFEE EXPLETIVE

Kansas officer resigns, faked story of expletive on his cup

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas police officer has resigned after he admitted to making up a story that a McDonald’s employee wrote an expletive and the word “pig” on a coffee cup.

Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday said at a news conference Monday that the now-former officer “completely and solely fabricated” the allegations. Hornaday said the officer told him the incident was “meant to be a joke.”

Hornaday did not name the 23-year-old officer but said he had been with the department about two months after spending approximately five years in the Army.

The police chief also “applauded” McDonald’s for conducting its own investigation and for cooperating in the department’s.

Earlier Monday, the McDonald’s in Junction City disputed the allegations made by the officer, who had said he received the cup with the expletive written on it as he stopped there on his way to work.

