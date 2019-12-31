FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks edge lower

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are edging lower on Wall Street on the final day of trading in 2019.

Losses in health care, technology and communication services companies are outweighing gains in banks, materials and industrial stocks.

Bond prices are down, sending yields higher. Gold is up and US crude oil is headed lower.

The S&P 500 is on pace to finish the year 28.6% higher, which would make it the strongest annual gain for the market since 2013.

TRUMP-CHINA TRADE

Trump says he’ll sign first-step China trade deal on Jan. 15

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’ll sign the first phase of a trade deal with China at the White House on Jan. 15.

Trump says on Twitter that he’ll then travel to Beijing at a later date for talks aimed at reaching agreement on outstanding sticking points in the U.S.-China trade relationship.

In the deal reached earlier in December, the U.S. agreed to reduce tariffs on China and China agreed to buy larger quantities of U.S. farm products, such as soybeans.

The agreement is smaller than the comprehensive deal Trump had hoped for and leaves many of the thorniest issues for future talks.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

Consumer confidence down slightly

BALTIMORE (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence is down slightly in December with expectations about economic growth over the next six months falling.

The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index edged down to 126.5 from November’s reading of 126.8.

Americans felt largely confident about business conditions this month during the holiday shopping season, yet their confidence wavered somewhat regarding job availability and income growth for the first half of 2020.

HOME PRICES

Home prices show faster increase

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home prices rose faster in October than the previous month as many would-be buyers competed for a limited supply of available properties.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 2.2% in October from a year ago, up from a 2.1% annual gain in September.

The Tuesday report suggests home prices are rising again after the pace of gains hit a seven-year low in July.

The Federal Reserve’s three cuts to short-term interest rates in 2019 have accelerated sales of new and existing homes. The sales pickup may now be pushing up prices more quickly.

JAPAN-LEBANON-CARLOS GHOSN

Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn in Lebanon, left Japan over ‘injustice’

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan’s former Chairman Carlos Ghosn says from Lebanon he was not fleeing justice but instead left Japan to avoid “injustice and political persecution” over financial misconduct allegations.

Ghosn had been released on bail while awaiting trial but was not allowed to travel overseas. It’s not clear how he left Japan, where he had been under surveillance.

Japan does not have an extradition treaty with Lebanon.

His lawyer says he was stunned and denied any involvement in or knowledge of Ghosn’s escape.

Ghosn insists he is innocent and says the case was trumped up to prevent a planned fuller merger between Nissan Motor Co. and alliance partner Renault SA.

DISNEY CRUISE-EMPLOYEE LAWSUIT

Jury awards $4 million to Disney Cruise Line worker

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A Florida jury says that a Disney Cruise Line worker deserves $4 million from the company based on her claim that she got inadequate medical care from ship doctors after she was hit by a car during a port of call.

The Brevard County jury earlier this month ordered the cruise line to pay Maria Ana Reis Martins the judgment. It included $2 million for lost earnings, $1 million for pain and suffering and $1 million for punishment.

Her attorney says it’s the first time that Disney Cruise Line has a lost a personal injury case involving a ship worker in a jury trial.

BOX OFFICE-2019

In 2019, the box office belonged to Disney

NEW YORK (AP) — Disney dominated American moviegoing more than any studio ever has before in 2019.

The Walt Disney Co. accounted for about 38% of domestic moviegoing, easily the largest market share ever for one studio — a whopping $13 billion in worldwide box office. That includes films from 20th Century Fox, the 84-year-old studio that Disney gobbled up in March in a $71 billion acquisition.

Once “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” inevitably reaches the milestone, it will mark the studio’s seventh such $1 billion movie in 2019.

Despite Disney’s considerable firepower, overall ticket sales in U.S. and Canada theaters were down 4.4% from the year before, and many are forecasting another down year in 2020.

