Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Virginia city snubs cry to declare it a gun rights sanctuary

December 4, 2019 8:23 am
 
< a min read
      

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Officials of a Virginia city have rebuffed pleas by gun advocates asking it to declare the city a so-called “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea on Monday announced at a packed city council meeting that he sees no benefit in validating what the U.S. Constitution already guarantees. The declaration to a room mostly filled with people wearing stickers claiming “guns save lives” was met with shouted comments, most audible was “We will not comply.”

Gun advocates across Virginia have pushed localities to declare themselves gun rights sanctuaries after November’s elections put Democrats in control of the Statehouse, news outlets reported. More than two dozen counties have passed such resolutions, including Roanoke County.

A crowd packed the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday evening as two Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions were unanimously passed. The resolutions vow to support the rights of residents to bear arms and state the people’s right to a “well regulated militia,” according to Bluefield Daily Telegraph.

Advertisement

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified