The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
West Virginia sheriff’s deputy shot in face at rural home

December 15, 2019 5:57 pm
 
ASHTON, W.Va. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in West Virginia was shot in the face Sunday while attempting to serve charges on a man at a home in a shooting incident from the previous day, authorities said.

Deputies were trying to enter the home in rural Mason County on Sunday where a female caretaker had been shot and wounded a day earlier, W est Virginia Sheriffs’ Association Executive Director Rodney Miller told news outlets.

Deputies were trying to serve charges on an 81-year-old man but he would not let them into the home and fired a handgun, striking the deputy, Miller said.

The deputy was taken to a hospital. His name and condition weren’t immediately available and it wasn’t clear what charges the suspect might face.

A message left with Mason County Sheriff Greg Powers was not immediately returned.

Miller said the woman’s injuries were not life threatening.

