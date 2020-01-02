2nd body found after military helicopter crash in Croatia

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Divers in Croatia have found the body of a second crew member who died when a military helicopter crashed into the Adriatic Sea, the defense ministry said Tuesday.

The body was found early in the morning, along with the helicopter wreckage, a ministry statement said.

The helicopter plunged into the Adriatic Sea on Monday. One crew member died instantly while the other was initially declared missing.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.