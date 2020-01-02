Listen Live Sports

2nd body found after military helicopter crash in Croatia

January 28, 2020 4:45 am
 
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Divers in Croatia have found the body of a second crew member who died when a military helicopter crashed into the Adriatic Sea, the defense ministry said Tuesday.

The body was found early in the morning, along with the helicopter wreckage, a ministry statement said.

The helicopter plunged into the Adriatic Sea on Monday. One crew member died instantly while the other was initially declared missing.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

